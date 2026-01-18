Former Olympic Champion Forced to List 2022 Merch for Sale Ahead of Milano Cortina Games

The lead-up to the Milano-Cortina Olympic Games has been filled with peak performances from not only the veterans but also the rookies. However, most of these athletes share a similar story, which is the financial constraints that can sometimes cause logistical problems in an athlete’s journey to the biggest stage of all sports. And in this pile of financial problems, Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen came up with an intriguing solution.

As reported by Daily Hive, the 39-year-old double Olympic medalist recently took to Facebook Marketplace with a simple sales pitch, writing, “Support my journey to the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics by buying this Lululemon kit from the previous Winter Olympics. The items are medium-sized and the boots size 10US. I’ve only used them a few times since the ‘22 Games.”

Despite having won gold in the 10,000m and a silver in the 5,000m at the PyeongChang 2018 Games, chasing Olympic glory as a father of two can sometimes necessitate decisions like this. He listed his full Opening and Closing Ceremony kits from the Beijing 2022 Games, offering the sets for $900 and $800, respectively.

Financial constraints can’t stop Bloemen, who is determined to compete at the Milano-Cortina Olympic Games. He is confirmed to compete in the 5,000m race on February 8 and the 10,000m on February 13. And his quest for Olympic glory is quite personal.

Imago 2025-12-13 – ISU World Cup Speed skating, Eisschnelllauf 4 HAMAR, NORWAY – DECEMBER 13: Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada during the ISU World Cup Speed Skating 4 at the Vikingskipet on December 13, 2025 in Hamar, Norway Hamar Vikingskipet Norway Content not available for redistribution in The Netherlands directly or indirectly through any third parties. Copyright: xDouwexBijlsmax

“It’s going to be so exciting to compete at the Olympics with the kids in the stadium. It’s already special, but having the kids there, it’s going be extra special. I’m so proud of them and now they can be proud of me too,” Bloemen said, as reported by The Canadian Press. His goals are also quite clear, as he revealed, “Of course I want to win. I’m going to give it everything I have to do so. If I’ve done that, then I can be satisfied.”

However, just like Bloemen, there are many other athletes who are also going through a similar phase, despite securing their place at the Milano-Cortina Olympic Games.

A persistent issue ahead of the Milano-Cortina Olympic Games

Ice dancers Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik delivered an epic performance at the 2026 Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis and secured not only a second-place in the event but also their ticket to the Milano-Cortina Olympic Games.

“For me, it’s a dream of my life to represent the U.S. Ever since I moved here at the age 15, I knew that I wanted to represent the U.S. and go to the Olympics and do my absolute best, so it’s an honor for me,” Kolesnik shared after the event. However, this spotlight of glory immediately faded away due to a harsh reality check.

So, while Kolesnik trains in the US, his family is still trapped in Ukraine, and that region is still going through geopolitical tension. So, he has requested the public by setting up a GoFundMe, saying, “As I prepare for the Olympics, I am facing significant financial challenges. Elite-level training requires extensive resources, including coaching fees, ice time, choreography, travel, and competition expenses.”

He added, “In addition, my greatest personal hope is to be able to bring my family from Ukraine to safely attend the Olympic Games—to finally have them in the stands after years apart, witnessing the dream we’ve all sacrificed for together.”

The $25,000 goal was confirmed to be going towards his coaching and training expenses, the travel and logistics related to the competition, and safely bringing his parents from Ukraine to the Milano-Cortina Olympic Games.

These are not just athletes; they are fighters, as no matter how tough life has been on them, they are still hopeful to get through these major hurdles.