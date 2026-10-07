Former US Olympian Demands Government Probe After “Nightmare” Reflecting Pool Case

The case against former U.S. Olympian David Hearn may be over, but the questions surrounding his arrest and prosecution are only getting louder. Now, his attorneys want federal watchdogs to investigate how an accusation over the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool turned into a felony case – and why it collapsed so quickly.

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Hearn’s legal team has asked the inspectors general of the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior to conduct what they called “detailed and comprehensive” investigations into the events surrounding his arrest, indictment, and eventual dismissal.

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The former Olympic canoeist was accused of damaging the newly renovated Reflecting Pool after touching a loose section of its liner on June 19. Prosecutors initially pursued a felony charge carrying a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison. But weeks later, the government acknowledged that the damage had resulted from a flawed installation by the contractor rather than vandalism.



For Hearn, the ordeal was already far beyond a simple misunderstanding. Hearn was returning from a bike ride of more than 50 miles when he stopped at the Reflecting Pool. With a background in materials science, the former Olympian became curious after noticing a piece of blue coating that appeared to have come loose.

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He reached into the water and touched it. That brief moment eventually led to his arrest. Hearn has consistently maintained that he never damaged the pool. Speaking about the incident, he explained that the piece was already loose but still attached to the bottom. “I did not remove, I did not damage, I did not rip, tear, break, destroy or harm any part of the Reflecting Pool,” Hearn said.

After a National Park employee told him to remove his hand, Hearn complied and began walking back toward his bicycle. Instead, National Park Police arrested him.

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According to his attorneys, he spent roughly five hours in custody and was not read his Miranda rights or permitted to make a phone call. He later said he only discovered the initial misdemeanor allegations after finding two citations inside a brown paper bag containing his belongings.



The situation escalated further when a grand jury indicted him on July 2 for felony destruction of government property. But behind the scenes, questions were already emerging about the condition of the pool itself.

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Hearn’s attorneys argue that prosecutors had access to evidence showing that the liner had been failing before their client ever touched it. They point to a June 30 damage assessment that documented problems dating back to June 8.



That evidence, they contend, should have changed the direction of the investigation before prosecutors sought an indictment. Instead, they say the case moved forward with unusual speed.



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“The sprint to charge Mr. Hearn mirrored the rushed renovation itself,” his attorneys wrote, pointing to the administration’s push to complete the project ahead of the July 4 deadline.

Prosecutors eventually acknowledged the renovation was to blame

The prosecution began to unravel when additional evidence contradicted the vandalism theory. U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro eventually moved to dismiss the case, saying information from the Interior Department showed that the pool liner had suffered from installation problems. Government lawyers ultimately described the damage as the result of a “botched” installation.

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Pirro blamed the Interior Department for failing to provide relevant information to prosecutors at the beginning of the case. Her decision to abandon the prosecution angered President Donald Trump, who publicly criticized her and said she had “folded like an umbrella.”



Hearn’s attorneys now argue that prosecutors knew about the liner problems before pursuing the indictment and later gave the court misleading information about when they discovered the defects. They have also raised questions about Pirro’s interaction with a defense expert inspecting the pool and whether prosecutors properly handled potentially exculpatory evidence.

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The legal team wants the DOJ and Interior inspectors general to examine those issues, along with the handling of physical evidence and the decision-making that led to the prosecution.



The request comes despite an unusual challenge facing the watchdog system itself. Trump fired 18 inspectors general after returning to office, including the Interior Department’s inspector general at the time. Hearn’s attorneys acknowledged that their investigation request may not be welcomed by political appointees.



“But the job description of IGs does not include pleasing people at high levels of the government,” they wrote. The case took another decisive turn when Judge Todd Edelman dismissed the indictment with prejudice, meaning prosecutors cannot simply revive the same case against Hearn.

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The judge cited the unusual circumstances surrounding the prosecution, including Trump’s public pressure for charges and the possibility that political influence could lead prosecutors to reopen a case the government had already determined lacked merit.



For Hearn, that ruling brought a measure of relief. But he believes the story should not end there. “I am indelibly grateful for the support my loved ones, my community, my legal team, and the greater public have shown me,” Hearn said after the dismissal. “If this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.”



The former Olympian represented the United States in canoeing at three Olympic Games – in 1992, 1996, and 2000 – and won multiple world championship medals during his career, including two individual C1 golds and six team golds. Now, decades after representing his country on the Olympic stage, Hearn finds himself fighting a very different battle.



His attorneys say the events surrounding his arrest and prosecution “demand accountability.” And with the case permanently dismissed, they are turning their attention to the questions they believe still remain unanswered.

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For Hearn, the nightmare may finally be over. The investigation he is asking for could determine why it happened in the first place.