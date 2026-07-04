Former US Olympian Stares at 10 Years in Prison for Allegedly Bringing Harm to $16 Million Renovated Water Body

David Hearn, a three-time US Olympian and canoeist, was once known in Washington’s paddling circles as someone deeply connected to the Potomac River. In the mid-1990s, he even assisted Park Police during a rescue effort when fishermen were caught in fast, unsafe water conditions. Using his canoeing skills, he helped bring them back to shore. But that history is now set aside by a looming 10-year prison sentence.

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On July 2, 2026, a federal grand jury formally indicted Hearn on one felony charge of destroying government property. He is alleged to have damaged the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which was recently renovated for national commemorations at a $16 million price.

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U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said, “After months of renovations ordered by President Trump to prepare our capital for America’s 250th anniversary…these deliberate acts of destruction set back real progress and violate the law.” She added, “Vandalism at treasured places like the Reflecting Pool is an affront to our shared history and the dignity of our national heritage.”

The case is the result of an incident on June 19, 2026. Hearn was riding his bike and came to the Reflecting Pool, which has a newly installed protective liner. He approached the water, according to prosecutors and National Park Service staff, and allegedly pulled at the sections of the liner in the pool.

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Prosecutors allege he was seen “forcefully and violently” pulling up and removing the bottom liner “with both hands.” They say around two square feet of material was damaged, with losses estimated at more than $1,000, which elevated the incident to a felony charge.

Following the encounter, Park Police detained Hearn at the scene. However, Hearn has denied any wrongdoing and gave a very different account of what happened. He said, “I didn’t vandalize anything,” and “I didn’t destroy or break or peel anything.” He added, “I reached down to see what it felt like. It was very rubbery.” He maintains that he only touched a loose or partially detached section of material and did not intend to damage anything, describing himself as a “curious citizen.”

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His legal team has also pushed back strongly against the charges, saying the case is “outrageous and should be alarming to every American” and arguing that his actions have been misinterpreted as intentional damage. For now, Hearn has been arrested and indicted, but he has not been convicted. A court hearing is scheduled for July 9, 2026. If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

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Even with the recent controversy surrounding him, David Hearn is still remembered by many in the sport for what he achieved over decades and how he represented the United States at the highest level of canoe slalom.

The sporting journey of a 3x Olympian canoeist

David Hearn is a former elite American slalom canoeist who competed internationally from the late 1970s through the early 2000s. He is widely regarded as one of the strongest U.S. whitewater paddlers of his era.

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He competed in three Olympic Games, in 1992, 1996, and 2000, with his best Olympic finish coming in Atlanta in 1996, where he placed ninth. Beyond the Olympics, his record includes major success on the world stage, with two World Championship gold medals in 1985 and 1995, along with multiple silver medals across the late 1970s and 1980s.

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He was also part of dominant U.S. teams that won six consecutive world team titles during that era. Across his career, he remained a regular presence on World Cup podiums through the 1980s and 1990s. A large part of his identity as an athlete was shaped on the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., where he trained for years. He spent much of his career there, often practicing daily and treating it as his main training ground.

While his name is now back in headlines for legal reasons, his sporting legacy still reflects a long career at the top of international canoeing and a period where he consistently represented the United States on the world stage.