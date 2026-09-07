Founder of XX-XY Athletics Responds to 8 Pro-Women Fans Being Kicked Out of NWSL Game

The Portland Thorns FC’s regular-season match against the Washington Spirit drew attention off the field after eight spectators were escorted from Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. The group was wearing XX-XY Athletics T-shirts featuring messages related to women’s sports, and stadium security cited the venue’s and league’s code of conduct in removing them.

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Amy E. Sousa, one of the spectators involved, recorded the interaction and shared the video online, prompting widespread discussion. Jennifer Sey, the founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics and former Levi’s brand president, broke her silence on the same. Addressing the confrontation on X.

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“So basically you can’t attend a NWSL Portland Thorns game if you know what a woman is,” Sey tweeted. “You don’t even have to say it loud. All you have to do it is wear a t-shirt.”

In the video shot during the encounter, Sousa is seen confronting the stadium security personnel about the group’s removal. According to several reports and the recording, Providence Park staff intervened after receiving complaints about the spectators’ outfits. The XX-XY Athletics T-shirts had the phrase ‘Save Women’s Sports’ printed on them. It basically advocates the exclusion of trans athletes from women’s sports.

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Some fans made further enquiries questioning why the apparel was classified as political. At the same time, several other social advocacy banners and slogans were permitted to be displayed in the stadium.

In response, stadium staff clarified their restriction on non-approved political messages as per venue and league codes of conduct. Some spectators also reported that the group refused initial requests to remove or cover up the T-shirts. However, when the group refused to comply, security escorted them out of the stadium.

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The incident at Providence Park comes amid ongoing discussion across the United States about transgender participation in women’s sports. Some supporters of sex-based eligibility categories say those policies are intended to preserve competitive fairness in women’s competitions.

Others argue that messaging around the issue can make transgender community feel unwelcome in sporting environments.

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The incident continued to generate discussion online after the match. Washington Spirit, meanwhile, earned a 2-1 comeback win over the Portland Thorns at Providence Park, which was the club’s first-ever victory in Portland. At the time of publication, neither team had issued a public statement addressing the spectator removal.