French Hockey Star Sent Home After Tom Wilson Brawl Sparks “Violation” Ruling at Winter Olympics

Fighting Tom Wilson Canada, 43 and Pierre Crinon France, 7 in action during the Mens Ice hockey, Eishockey group stage game between Canada and France at the Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games Milano Cortina 2026 at the Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy, on February 15, 2026. im Gruppenspiel der Männer im Eishockey zwischen Kanada und Frankreich bei den Olympischen Winterspielen Milano Cortina 2026 in der Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena, Mailand, Italien, am 15. Februar 2026. *** Fighting Tom Wilson Canada, 43 and Pierre Crinon France, 7 in action during the Mens Ice field hockey group stage game between Canada and France at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at the Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy, on February 15, 2026 in the Mens Ice field hockey group stage game between Canada and France at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at the Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy, on February 15, 2026 Copyright: HMBxMedia/MarcxNiemeyer

The group-play game saw French player Pierre Crinon engaging in a fight with Canadian pro Tom Wilson while the latter’s team held a 10–2 lead with 6:59 remaining. However, the brief altercation was not considered routine in-game aggression but something that required immediate punishment. And what followed were penalties for both players and a suspension for one from the ice hockey federation.

As per an update posted by TSN Sports on X, “Following his fight with Tom Wilson, France’s Pierre Crinon has been banned for the rest of the #MilanoCortina2026 Olympics by the French Hockey Federation. The federation has cited his “provocative behavior” after being ejected as a “violation of the Olympic spirit.”

The incident occurred Sunday during France’s 10-2 loss to Canada in preliminary-round play. While the clock pointed at less than seven minutes remaining, Crinon delivered a high forearm to Canadian star Nathan MacKinnon, striking him near the head. The hit sparked rage from Wilson, who immediately confronted Crinon.

The two players dropped their gloves and wrestled near the French net before officials intervened and separated them. Both players were assessed penalties for roughing and fighting and were ejected under International Ice Hockey Federation rules, which strictly prohibit fighting in Olympic competition.

Although Olympic authorities and the IIHF denied taking the issue forward beyond the game misconduct, France’s federation stepped forward to address the situation. Federation officials said Crinon’s behavior, including provocative gestures toward fans as he exited the ice, violated the team’s standards and Olympic values.

After an internal review and discussions with the French National Olympic and Sports Committee, the federation decided that Crinon would not be permitted to participate in any remaining Olympic Games.

Wilson’s actions were widely seen as retaliation for the hit on MacKinnon, and Canadian teammates defended his response as standing up for a fellow player. France, which finished winless in group play, faced Germany in the qualification round with hopes of advancing.

However, regardless of the team’s outcome, the fight ended Crinon’s Olympic campaign early, leaving France without one of its veteran defensemen at a crucial stage of the tournament.

Peers express disappointment over Crinon’s suspension following the Tom Wilson fight

Following the decision from the federation, the French locker room showed a mix of understanding and disappointment after Pierre Crinon was suspended for the rest of the Olympic tournament. French captain Pierre-Edouard Bellemare admitted that the incident was unusual for international hockey and suggested it escalated quickly after hard hits on Canada’s top players.

“I mean, that wasn’t a fight. Let’s be honest,” Bellemare said. “It was big hit on (Nathan MacKinnon), and then there was another one on (Connor) McDavid. I mean, obviously, their guys are gonna wake up. And I’m OK with it.”

Bellemare also pointed out that emotions played a role on both sides, noting that Canada’s Tom Wilson had turned aggressive earlier in the game.

“I don’t know if I can go and tell our guys to pull off,” Bellemare said. “I know Wilson pulled off (hits) a few times, which was very generous, and that’s probably why he got pissed that some of our guys hit their guy. But unfortunately, as a small nation, we don’t have the luxury of time, realizing who has the puck.”

French officials made it clear that Crinon’s conduct after his ejection was a major basis for their decision. Federation president Pierre-Yves Gerbeau said Crinon’s gestures toward the crowd were an apparent violation of the Olympic spirit and also undermined the values of our sport.

He later met with Crinon alongside team leadership to remind him of the responsibility that comes with representing France. Only time will tell how much this meeting will help.