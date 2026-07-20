Gold Medalist Faces Chronic Illness That Puts Hometown Olympics in Doubt

Kaylee McKeown has been “standing on the edge of a knife” since she was 12 years old. Three world records and five Olympic golds later, a case for being the greatest backstroker in history is set. The 25-year-old stunned the world when she decided that what comes next matters more than what comes after LA28. It isn’t burnout driving that decision; instead, it was a chronic illness.

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The Australian icon opened up in her first interview since withdrawing from the 2026 Commonwealth Games, discussing myriad topics. One of them was her recent statement that she wanted a break after the LA 2028 Olympics. And while that stunned the world, McKeown revealed that her decision stemmed from a much bigger reason.

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“I love my life outside of the pool. I have a beautiful partner, and we really want to create a life outside of the pool, whether that’s getting married or having kids,” McKeown told Stellar magazine’s podcast Something To Talk About. “I have endometriosis, so I feel like there’s a little bit of a timeline on when I can have kids.

“I’ve spoken to my specialist, and he’s like, “Well, you should go freeze your eggs.” I was like, “Well, I can’t do that because I’m swimming.” I can’t just inject myself with hormones; I’d get pulled up for drug testing – as simple as that.

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“So, as much as I love swimming, it also has an impact on my personal life, and something I really want to make sure I’m able to do is have kids and be able to be a mother and have Declan be a father. That’s what I mean when I say I’m taking a break after LA.

McKeown isn’t the first Australian Olympic star to point to fertility and motherhood as a reason to take a break. In fact, she’s the third such athlete to do so in the space of the last year, with Ariarne Titmus leading the way in October 2025. The then 25-year-old announced her shock retirement at 25 after she underwent surgery to remove two benign tumours on her right ovary.

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That was a turning point for the three-time Olympic gold medalist, and with her goals of wanting to be a mother, Titmus decided to make the hard decision. Shayna Jack was next; she has announced that the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be her last. She announced her decision in July 2026, with the 27-year-old citing her dream “to become a mum one day” as a key factor.

The Olympic medalist also added that it made up “part of” her decision as she wanted to give her body more rest and not keep putting herself in high-stress situations. That’s exactly the kind of environment that Kaylee McKeown has thrived in throughout her career. However, even then, the 25-year-old doesn’t want to retire after becoming a mother.

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Imago 240802 — PARIS, Aug. 2, 2024 — Kaylee McKeown of Australia celebrates after the women s 200m backstroke final of swimming at Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS in Paris, France, on Aug. 2, 2024. PARIS2024FRANCE-PARIS-OLY-SWIMMING WangxPeng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

“I want to make sure all those things are in line,” she added. “If I can get back to being in the pool by 2032, that’s great. Not a lot of people have done it, but if I can do it, then that’s amazing.

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That high-stress situation recently bared its teeth for McKeown, as the 25-year-old competed despite being seriously ill. Even then, she posted the fastest 200m backstroke time in the world at the Australian trials. However, she then had to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games after doctors discovered that her illness was glandular fever.

Now, her focus is on recovery and the future, with the immediate priority being a full return after her battle with glandular fever.

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Kaylee McKeown opens up on her battle with glandular fever

With the 2026 Commonwealth Games around the corner, Australian swim fans were in great spirits. And why wouldn’t they be? Kaylee McKeown, reigning Olympic and Commonwealth champion and arguably the greatest backstroker in history, was set to compete, until she wasn’t, when the 25-year-old dropped out of the 2026 Glasgow Games because of glandular fever.

It means the competition will crown a brand new 100m and 200m backstroke champion for the first time in six years, with Taylor Ruck and Kylie Masse the favourites. It leaves McKeown sitting at home and watching her Dolphin teammates thrive in Scotland. A different fate, one she’s looking forward to, while focusing on her current goals.

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“My goal right now is getting myself healthy so I can be at my best for the LA Olympics in 2028. That’s my ultimate goal. My sister’s glandular fever lasted eight months [Taylor McKeown, 31, is a Commonwealth Games and Olympic medalist].

“I’m hoping that my case is a good case. My short-term goal is that I’d love to compete at the World Short Course [the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25), which are held in a 25-metre pool] in December, which will be in China. But if I can’t get there, then Worlds in [June] 2027, in Budapest.”

If she makes it back before 2026 ends, it could mean that McKeown can keep her streak going. The 25-year-old hasn’t finished a season without medals for the first time since her breakout campaign in 2018. In fact, she’s only lost in two major long-course competitions since the Tokyo Olympics. Furthermore, McKeown has been unbeaten in the 200m backstroke for five straight years.

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It shows why Australian fans were excited, but now they’ll have to cross their fingers and hope that their superstar recovers in time.