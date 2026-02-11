Greenlandic Athletes Respond to Donald Trump’s Plans at Milan Winter Olympics

President Donald Trump has pursued an ambition to acquire Greenland for multiple reasons, which has created geopolitical tensions. And this has led a few Greenlandic biathletes to make a direct reply to the United States’ president at the Milan Winter Olympics.

The Stettlemark siblings, who are representing Denmark at the prestigious event, didn’t shy away from calling out President Trump about his plans. Talking to the reporters at the venue, Ukaleq said, “Greenland will never be American. We race for Denmark, we race for Greenland, we show the world stage that we are here. I’m afraid to lose our beautiful country and I’m afraid that our nature will be exploited. Because we have so much freedom, we have so much untouched areas.”

She added, “We’re indigenous people, we see ourselves as not different from nature. We don’t put money above nature, we don’t like to exploit the ground, exploit the minerals. And that mindset is so different from what Trump has.”

Both Ukaleq and Sondre grew up together on the island of 57,000 inhabitants. However, President Trump’s statements regarding Greenland have made them concerned for the land they call home.

Even at the Games, rules prevent them from wearing any insignia from their homeland, as it comes under Denmark. The Stettlemark siblings found a loophole. Indeed, their racesuits are decorated with Inuit designs. These include eagle claws, a raven, a Northern Lights pattern, and traditional tattoo markings known as tunniit. And as per them, the design will be a strong symbol and make them stand out among the crowd as Greenlandic.

“I know there’s a lot of Americans who doesn’t feel represented with the things he’s saying and with the things he’s doing. You can kick him out, I guess, or make him change his mind,” Sondre said. Ukaleq’s brother pointed out the ongoing turmoil in Milan.

Indeed, many athletes like Hunter Hess have called out President Donald Trump, owing to the tensions circulating around the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) back home.

“It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t. … Just ‘cause I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S,” Hess conveyed his feelings. However, he received a stern reply from the President himself.

“U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Donald Trump said.

So, these growing tensions made the Greenlandic biathletes give their thoughts on it. And even Hess responded to the entire turmoil that happened following his own statement.

Hunter Hess’ response following Donald Trump’s criticism and backlash

While some stood with Hunter Hess’ opinions regarding his feelings representing the United States at the Milan Winter Olympics, many had varied statements on the athlete. However, the backlash and President Donald Trump’s direct reply didn’t stop him from making another major comment on his country.

“I love my country US. There is so much that is great about America, but there are always things that could be better. One of the many things that makes this country so amazing is that we have the right and the freedom to point that out,” Hess stated on his Instagram post.

“The best part of the Olympics is that it brings people together, and when so many of us are divided we need that more than ever. I cannot wait to represent Team USA next week when I compete. Thanks to everyone for their support,” he added.

For the first time in his career, he qualified for the Winter Olympics. And with the men’s freeski halfpipe qualification that will be held next week on Thursday, February 19, Hess is ready to grab an Olympic medal for the stars and stripes.