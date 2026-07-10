“Gutted”: 9X Olympic Medalist Forced to Announce Heartbreaking Withdrawal Due to Illness

Elite sports are littered with stories of athletes triumphing against the odds, but also falling to debilitating conditions. Unfortunately, Australia’s Kaylee McKeown has been struck by the latter. Three world records, besides being the reigning Olympic, world, and Commonwealth champion in the 100m and 200m backstroke, paint a daunting picture. Some have even called Kaylee McKeown the greatest backstroker in history. It’s what made her a favourite to break more records at the Pan Pacific Championships and Commonwealth Games next month. That was, however, until fate had other ideas, with the Australian suffering a setback outside of the pool.

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Swimming Australia officially confirmed that Kaylee McKeown has been battling an illness, which will sideline her from the upcoming competitions.

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“I am gutted to medically withdraw. What I thought a few months ago was the flu has turned out to be my body fighting glandular fever, ’’ McKeown said in the press release. “I was sick going into Trials and I just have not got better and I am worried about pushing myself so hard that I end up with chronic fatigue. It was a hard decision to make but it was the right one.”

For the unversed, glandular fever causes extreme fatigue, severe body aches, loss of appetite, and more in those affected. To compete alongside Olympians and other elite athletes despite the illness — and win — is beyond impressive. But it left the 24-year-old reeling and struggling to even compete at her usual level.

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“I was swimming times I hadn’t seen since I was 13 and struggling with gym weights I would normally lift with ease,” McKeown wrote in a column for The Courier Mail. “Still, I kept pushing through, convincing myself I was just in a hole and that if I worked hard enough, I’d eventually find my way out of it. But deep down, I knew something wasn’t right. My body wasn’t just tired — it felt like it was trying to tell me something, and I had been refusing to listen.”

In light of these revelations, Kaylee McKeown’s performances only seem more astounding. According to her statement, the 24-year-old competed and won all three backstroke events at the Australian Trials despite her condition — posting the fastest 200 back time in the world. The latest predicament is an uncharted territory for the Australian, as she has previously withdrawn from competitions, such as leaving individual races at the 2022 and 2025 World Aquatics Championships, but those were due to tactical scheduling.

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Imago SWIMMING AUSTRALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS, Kaylee Mckeown in the Women s 200m Backstroke final during the Australian Swimming Championships on the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Sunday, April 6, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY GOLD COAST QUEENSLAND AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xx 20260406160152057493

McKeown is one of the best swimmers in the world, having amassed nine Olympic medals across three events. Since winning double gold in the Tokyo 2020, she has only lost in two major long-course competitions. In fact, she is unbeaten in the 200m backstroke for five straight seasons. As for the 100m backstroke, McKeown didn’t lose a race in the 2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons.

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Being struck by glandular fever means McKeown will miss a meet and finish a season without medals for the first time since her breakout campaign in 2018. Her withdrawal from two major competitions now leaves the field completely open, meaning that there will be a new Commonwealth champion in the 100m and 200m back for the first time since 2020. Fellow compatriot Iona Anderson will take the mantle as the quickest entrant in the 100 and 200m back. As for the Pan Pacific Championship, McKeown’s absence cements Canada’s Taylor Ruck and Kylie Masse as firm favorites.

To no one’s surprise, Kaylee McKeown’s withdrawal is a huge blow not only for the Australian Dolphins but also for the championships. The reigning world champion in the 100 back and 200 back must watch her rivals lead the way from home. Swimming Australia’s head coach, Rohan Taylor, admitted that one of the country’s biggest stars will be difficult to replace.

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Rohan Taylor laments Kaylee McKeown’s absence

Before Kaylee McKeown’s withdrawal, Australia had named a 60-strong swim team to take on the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The team was guaranteed at least two medals with McKeown, and her history suggested six was more likely. However, now without their star, Australia’s chances of medalling do drop, but not by much.

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While McKeown was indubitably the star of the Dolphins team, Mollie O’Callaghan and company will now have to show their worth. After all, O’Callaghan is a star in her own events and a seven-time Olympic medalist. Notably, she finished only 0.06 seconds behind Kaylee McKeown in the 50m back at the Australian trials.

It does offer Australia a ray of hope, even in the absence of the reigning Olympic champion. However, there’s no denying that they will miss Kaylee McKeown, a point highlighted by no other than Australia’s head swimming coach, Rohan Taylor.

“At this point in time, Kaylee’s health is the most important thing,” Taylor said, according to Swimming World Magazine. “We all know how fierce and competitive she is – and she showed that by performing the way she did at Trials. Kaylee is a once in a generation athlete – she is what we call a racer.”

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“We are going to miss her on team not just in the pool but out of the pool with her experience and leadership but I personally feel, respect and support her decision to prioritize health,” he added.

Taylor’s admission adeptly conveys the magnitude of McKeown’s absence, who has been relegated to a spectator despite modifying her training program to allow no high-intensity work. For now, her focus has shifted from defending titles to making a full recovery. Australia will hope their backstroke superstar returns healthy before the 2027 season begins.