Simone Biles Snaps Back at Question on Her Relationship With Taylor Swift as Gymnastics Star Drops Wedding Pictures

“You usually don’t bond with opponents.” That’s what Simone Biles said in 2024 when asked whether she had become friends with Taylor Swift during NFL game days. At the time, Biles was cheering for Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, while Swift was supporting Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Two years later, however, Biles was among the guests at Swift and Kelce’s wedding. But that wasn’t enough to stop one fan from questioning their connection, which led the Olympic champion to clap back with a reality check.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On July 6, Biles shared photos from the July 3 wedding on Instagram. The Olympic champion wore a blood-red textured halter-neck gown featuring a half train, while Owens chose black dress pants, a white shirt, and a crushed velvet jacket. While many fans enjoyed the glimpse, one social media user questioned, “When has Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Biles quickly shut down the speculation. “Remember this,” she replied. “I only show y’all what I want y’all to know.” Although Biles and Swift do not follow each other on Instagram, longtime fans know that their connection goes back years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inside Gymnastics Magazine (@insidegym) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Their friendship can be traced to 2016, when Swift wished Biles good luck ahead of her first Olympic Games in Rio. The two eventually met at a Super Bowl party before their names got linked to NFL stars. At that time, Biles posted a picture of her with her siblings; Ron II, Adria and Swift were in it. Biles captioned the post, “Always a joy watching you perform, nice to finally meet you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Their friendship was more apparent at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. After Biles withdrew from several finals because of the twisties, Swift narrated an emotional NBC tribute ahead of the gymnast’s return for the balance beam final. In the video, Swift praised Biles’ strength, “She is perfectly human. And that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero,” Swift said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribute deeply moved Biles, who responded on social media, “I’m crying, how special. I love you @taylorswift13.” Swift later replied, “I cried watching YOU… We all learned from you.” So, the admiration did not end there, as Biles later found a special way to bring Swift into one of her biggest performances.

NFL fans could not stop comparing Simone Biles and Taylor Swift

At the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, Simone Biles used Taylor Swift’s “…Ready For It?” track for her floor routine. In response to the performance, Swift later responded on social media, saying, “Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Biles returned the praise, saying of the pop superstar, “I do love her. She is so sweet.” Even so, fans continued to question the nature of their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 2024 NFL season, Biles and Swift were constantly compared as they supported their respective partners in the NFL field. While Swift was regularly shown on broadcasts cheering for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, many fans felt Biles did not receive the same airtime while supporting Owens.

Some fans even urged the NFL to honor the Olympic champion the same way. “Give her the same Taylor Swift treatment please @NFL,” one fan wrote, while another asked, “Why isn’t Simone getting the hype that Swift is getting from attending games?”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the comparisons and online arguments haven’t yet affected their connection.