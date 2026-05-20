Sweden Posts Formal Complaint Over World Gymnastics Russian Decision

On May 18, the International Gymnastics Federation Executive Committee decided to lift “all restrictions applicable” on Russian and Belarusian athletes. Immediately, the door to international competition was opened for Russian athletes like Angelina Melnikova, Vladislava Urazova, and others. But before they could go back to that international stage, Sweden pushed back strongly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A couple of days later, the Swedish Gymnastics Federation stated on its official website, making its position clear. It said, “The Swedish Gymnastics Federation stands firm in our opinion to not open up to Russian and Belarusian participation and continue to show our support for Ukraine.” The federation also recalled that it had already expressed concerns when Russian and Belarusian athletes were previously allowed to compete under a neutral flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was back in 2023 when Sweden aligned with the Nordic countries in opposing the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to major events, even under neutral status. That stance has now resurfaced again, raising fresh questions about how different federations will respond going forward.

In its latest statement, the federation also said its participation in upcoming competitions will depend on the comfort of everyone involved. “We will participate if gymnasts, leaders, physios, and judges are comfortable with it. If that is not the case, we will fully support their decision,” it said. The federation also highlighted that its focus is on the athletes, who have trained for many years for these moments, and ensuring they can do it in the best conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Sweden pointed to its national sports framework, noting that boycotts are not generally encouraged. It said exceptions only apply where there are binding UN or EU sanctions, which it stated is not the situation here. Even so, it repeated its core view: “In essence, we still believe that Russian and Belarusian gymnasts should not be allowed to participate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the decision from World Gymnastics has now reinstated full-level competition for all sports, such as artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, aerobic gymnastics, and trampolining, it has also set an agenda for a broader discussion throughout Europe.

The political reaction has likewise been strong in Germany. The FIG’s verdict is “a slap in the face to Ukraine,” said Stephan Mayer. He added that the situation is unacceptable while the war continues. “To expect Ukrainian athletes to compete in the same competition as Russian athletes while Russian soldiers are attacking their own country is an intolerable prospect,” Mayer said, calling for the decision to be reversed. World Aquatics faced identical backlash weeks earlier when it lifted restrictions on Russian athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

World Aquatics faces backlash after Russian return decision

World Aquatics announced on April 13 a big change: the lifting of restrictions on neutral status in swimming, diving, artistic swimming, and water polo. This move allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to international competition with full national symbols. But soon after, the decision faced strong resistance from multiple sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine’s sports bodies were among the first to react. Shortly before the announcement, the Ukrainian water polo federation refused to play a scheduled men’s World Cup Division 2 seventh-place match against a team of neutral athletes from Russia in Malta. In a statement, World Aquatics said Ukraine “voluntarily chose not to start” the game, and the match was recorded as a 5-0 result in favor of the neutral athletes’ team.

Nordic and Eastern European federations also moved quickly to respond. Norway said it would not host international swimming events while Russia and Belarus remain fully reinstated. Poland adopted the same stance, adding regional pressure. Next, there was a call for broader coordination between the Nordic countries, demonstrating the response beyond the pool to events and into the Nordic world.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make matters worse, the European Aquatics did enter the picture. It requested World Aquatics to delay the implementation of the new rule until September 2026. The proposal was not a veto on the decision, but an effort to make it not roll out as fast during the Euro Championship. It said it would permit approved athletes to compete with the status of Individual Neutral Athletes until that time.

Despite all this opposition, World Aquatics has not reversed its decision.