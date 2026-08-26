51-Year-Old Gymnast Refuses to Quit Olympic Journey for Another Gold Medal

Most gymnasts are long retired by age 30. But Oksana Chusovitina isn’t one. She is still chasing the next big stage at 51, decades after making her Olympic debut in Barcelona. The Uzbek legend has qualified for her record 18th World Championships in Rotterdam, proving once again that age has never been the number that decides when her story ends.

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With this, Chusovitina is adding another feather to her cap. Gymnastics has never been about the medals for the Uzbek athlete. Instead, it has rather been about finding another reason to walk into the gym, despite injuries, disappointment, and time itself having tried to push her away.

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Her journey began internationally in 1989, when she competed for the Soviet Union. Three years later, she stood on the Olympic podium in Barcelona as part of the Unified Team that won gold. What followed was a career almost impossible to replicate.

She competed at eight consecutive Olympic Games, representing three different teams along the way: the Unified Team in 1992, Uzbekistan and Germany. Her Olympic journey included a vault silver at Beijing 2008 and continued all the way to Tokyo 2020.

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By then, simply reaching another Olympics was an achievement in itself. Yet Chusovitina kept coming back.

She has also collected medals at 16 previous World Championships, six Asian Games and three Goodwill Games. Her nine individual World Championship medals on vault remain a record for a single event. In 2017, her extraordinary career earned her a place in the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

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But longevity in gymnastics comes with a price.

Injuries have repeatedly interrupted Chusovitina’s plans. The most painful setback came in 2024, when she was injured during training just one day before the Asian Championships in Tashkent. The event represented her final opportunity to qualify for the Paris Olympics, meaning the injury ended her remarkable Olympic streak.

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“I was preparing so hard,” Chusovitina said. “I wanted to show a good performance there in front of our fans, in front of our people, but unfortunately, this did not happen, and this is what killed my morale.”

For a moment, the disappointment was overwhelming. But Chusovitina has never been particularly good at staying down…

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Where does Oksana Chusovitina find the motivation to carry on even at this age?

Once she returned to training, something as simple as being around young gymnasts at her academy helped bring her energy back. “When I look at these children, I become even more motivated to train,” she said. “They energize me.”

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That motivation has already produced results. In 2025, she won vault gold at the Baku World Cup and added bronze at the Cottbus World Cup.

In a previous interview with EssentiallySports, Chusovitina explained that her passion remains the driving force behind her remarkable longevity. “I do what I really love, this is my motivation. I love gymnastics, I love training. And I want to continue doing what I love.”

Her routine isn’t built around some secret formula either. She trains, walks her dog, focuses on recovery, and uses swimming, sauna sessions, and massages when her body needs them.

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Her approach to age is just as straightforward. Chusovitina believes competition should ultimately come down to performance rather than a number on an athlete’s birth certificate.

“When going into the gym at competitions or in training, we are all on equal terms, regardless of age,” she said. That philosophy has carried her through setbacks that might have ended another career. She has also credited her family, genetics, and her love for the sport for helping her continue.

But perhaps the biggest factor is character. “The main thing in professional sports is the character,” Chusovitina said. “Talent, of course, is also important, but without character… no matter how talented an athlete is, he will not achieve much.” And she isn’t finished setting goals.

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Chusovitina has already spoken about wanting to make the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. It would mean a ninth Olympic appearance and another astonishing chapter in a career that began before many of today’s competitors were even born.

She refuses to look too far ahead, though.

“My number one goal is to get to Los Angeles,” she said. “I will try, and I will give it everything I’ve got.”

For now, Rotterdam is the next stop. At 51, Chusovitina isn’t chasing the clock. She is simply chasing the next competition, and perhaps another gold medal along the way.