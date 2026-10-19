“I Thought I Did Enough”: Olympic Champion Misses Worlds Final in Another Setback

Olympic champion Rhys McClenaghan has faced another setback in his comeback. He failed to reach the pommel horse final at the 2026 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam. The Irish gymnast thought he had done enough to reach the final eight, but he did not get the result he wanted.

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This result has made McClenaghan think about how he can prove that he is the best. The 27-year-old shared his thoughts on Instagram soon after missing the top eight during qualifying.

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The 27-year-old wrote on Instagram, “At the mercy of subjectivity. Need to get to a place where there’s no question that I’m the best. I thought I did enough at this Worlds, but clearly there’s still improvements to be made. Be undeniable is still the mantra”

His performances do come as a surprise, especially as Rhys McClenaghan made history by winning Ireland’s first Olympic gymnastics gold at Paris 2024. He also won two world titles in 2022 and 2023, three European golds, and Commonwealth gold in 2018.

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However, the Olympic champion knows that he still needs to improve after this disappointing result. McClenaghan scored 14.400 points during qualifying. That for perspective, is more than a point lower than the 15.533 score he earned during the 2024 Olympics. It’s even lower than the 15.300 score he earned to win the pommel horse gold at the 2024 European Gymnastics Championships.

Thus, his score wasn’t enough to place him among the eight gymnasts who reached the pommel horse final at the 2026 Worlds. According to Gymnastics Now, he finished as the second reserve for the final. This meant that the Olympic champion missed the competition he wanted to reach.

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The result hurts even more because McClenaghan has won two world titles and three European gold medals. However, his latest Instagram post shows that he wants to move past this disappointment and work on his performance.

His goal of becoming impossible to overlook comes after a difficult period in his career. His return to competition has not gone as he had hoped.

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Rhys McClenaghan faces another challenge after shoulder surgery

Rhys McClenaghan’s failure to reach the final is another setback in his return to gymnastics. He spent a long time away from the sport because of a shoulder injury and surgery. According to BBC Sport reporter Lauren McCann, the Irish gymnast missed all of 2025 while recovering from shoulder surgery.

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During this time, McClenaghan could not compete. He had to work on his recovery before returning to major events. His journey also shows how difficult it can be for a top gymnast to return to his best after a serious injury.

McClenaghan returned to major competition at the Commonwealth Games in July. He finished sixth at the event. He then competed at the European Championships in Zagreb in August, where he finished seventh. His latest result at the World Championships has added another disappointing moment to his comeback.

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These results have fallen below the standards McClenaghan expects from himself. However, his recovery is also an important part of the story. Getting back to top form after surgery takes time.

The 27-year-old’s latest message shows that he does not want to settle for simply returning to competition. He wants to perform at a level that proves he belongs among the best gymnasts in the world.

McClenaghan must now turn this goal into better results. Missing the final in Rotterdam is a tough setback for an Olympic champion. However, his desire to keep improving could play an important role in the next stage of his comeback.

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His “Be Undeniable” message shows he wants to make his performances so strong that his place among the world’s best is beyond question.