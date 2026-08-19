Jordan Chiles Has Emotional Full-Circle Moment as She Becomes Co-Host for Women’s Sports Platform

From defending Jordan Chiles during her toughest Olympic moment to celebrating her biggest wins, Arielle Chambers has been there. Now, the two are bringing that friendship to the spotlight.

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On Thursday, August 20, Chiles will make her first appearance in her new role as a co-host of Everyone Watches Women’s Sports, TOGETHXR’s weekly podcast that brings together athletes, journalists, entertainers, and other influential voices to discuss the women’s sports moments shaping culture. And her first appearance already offered a glimpse of what makes the show special.

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In a recent clip shared by the podcast, Chiles became emotional while meeting Arielle Chambers. Chambers immediately reacted, seeing Chiles crying: “You’re gonna make me cry… Stop it! Stop it!” Chiles responded with an emotional, “Oh, my God!” before the two embraced each other with a tight hug.

It was a small moment, but one that said plenty about their bond. The clip then rolled through flashes of their friendship, including the pair dancing together and simply enjoying each other’s company.

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Now, that friendship is becoming part of something bigger!

Everyone Watches Women’s Sports launched through a partnership between TOGETHXR and iHeart Women’s Sports, with the aim of becoming a destination for the conversations, debates and stories surrounding women’s sports. Chambers is among the featured hosts, alongside Olympic champion Chiles and Emmy-nominated comedian Sam Jay, with surprise guests also expected.

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For Chiles, the move feels particularly fitting. She has spent years living through moments that extended far beyond gymnastics, and now she gets a microphone to talk about them.

“Everyone Watches Women’s Sports isn’t just a show; it’s a statement that started as a slogan and became a movement,” said Kati Fernandez, TOGETHXR’s Chief Content Officer in a previous interview. The partnership with iHeart, she added, represents TOGETHXR “at its fullest.”

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The collaboration also reflects a larger shift in how women’s sports are being covered. iHeartMedia and TOGETHXR are both focused on giving women’s sports greater visibility, while iHeart has committed to having half of its newly produced sports podcasts focus on women’s sports.

And for Chiles, having Chambers beside her makes the new chapter even more personal.

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Arielle Chambers has always been a big supporter of Jordan Chiles

Their friendship was already visible long before they shared a podcast set.

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When Chiles was stripped of her Paris 2024 Olympic floor exercise bronze medal following the controversial Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling, Chambers was among those who immediately stood behind her.

“I am disgusted. And I’m praying for Jordan Chiles’ mental health right now. No athlete should be subjected to this. We got your back Jo. Period,” Chambers wrote on social media in August 2024.

It was a difficult period for Chiles, who faced intense scrutiny after the ruling. Chambers did not simply comment from the sidelines; she made it clear that the gymnast had people willing to stand with her.

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That support continued into 2026.

After Chiles earned the first perfect 10 of her collegiate career on vault for UCLA against Nebraska in January, Chambers celebrated the achievement publicly. She highlighted Chiles’ Yurchenko double full and the way the gymnast had managed to balance elite-level sport with everything else happening in her life.

“Jordan Chiles is just an example of ‘Hey, I can do hard things and I can do them well.’ Nobody is like her!” Chambers said.

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A few months later, Chambers was there again, this time celebrating Chiles’ 25th birthday. She shared glimpses from the gymnast’s 90s-themed ‘Jordan City’ celebration in Los Angeles, captioning the post, “Because our babygirl took it back to the 90s. Love celebrating you.”

From defending Chiles during one of the lowest moments of her career to celebrating her biggest milestones, Chambers has remained a familiar presence. Now, the two get to share that connection with a much bigger audience.

For Chiles, becoming a co-host is a chance to turn the experiences that once left her in tears into conversations that can make others feel seen. And with Chambers beside her, the newest chapter of their friendship is already proving to be one worth watching.