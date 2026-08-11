National Team Member Explains Missing Out on US Gymnastics Championships Due to Knee Injury

Riley Loos had already fought his way back once. Just when another chapter appeared to be taking shape, his body asked him to slow down again.

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The Stanford alum and Team USA gymnast has withdrawn from the U.S. Gymnastics Championships after suffering a knee injury at the Pan American Championships and later tweaking his shoulder while returning to all-around competition.

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USA Gymnastics announced Loos’ withdrawal on August 5. Days later, the gymnast opened up about the decision himself, making it clear that stepping away was not easy… but it was necessary. “Unfortunately, after dealing with a knee injury from Pan Ams and then tweaking my shoulder while returning to the all-around, I made the difficult decision to withdraw from U.S. Championships,” Loos wrote on Instagram.

Missing the competition in Phoenix clearly hurt. But there was something noticeably different about his message. There was no bitterness, no attempt to hide the disappointment. Instead, Loos looked back at everything he had already overcome and chose to be grateful.

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“I was gutted to not be out there in Phoenix, but incredibly proud of what I accomplished this year in my return from shoulder surgery,” he added.

That return had already demanded plenty from him. Loos had spent much of the previous chapter rebuilding himself physically and mentally, making this latest setback another test of patience rather than a reason to question his future. His fellow gymnasts quickly rallied around him.

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“You’ll be back stronger than ever 🔥,” Ian Gunther wrote in the comments section of that IG post.

Donell Whittenburg reminded him that setbacks are often part of the journey, telling Loos, “The comeback always have some bumps along the way and yours is not over.”

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Justin Ah Chow also offered a simple message of support: “sorry to hear riley❤️ heal it up💪🏼.”

For Loos, the encouragement comes at a familiar point in his career…

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Riley Loos has been in this situation before

Last year, Loos found himself facing a very different kind of uncertainty. A back injury had previously kept him out of the Olympic Trials, ending his hopes of making the Paris Olympic team after spending the entire preceding quadrennium on the national team. For an athlete who had spent years chasing that opportunity, the disappointment was enormous.

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“I took two months off – not because I stopped loving elite gymnastics, but because I didn’t know if I had it in me to keep going,” Loos recalled in an emotional Instagram post.

For a while, he genuinely wondered whether his career was over. Then came an unexpected lifeline: the Gold Over America Tour.

The experience allowed Loos to see gymnastics from another perspective, without the same pressure of chasing selection or results. When he returned, he still wasn’t sure where the sport would take him. He simply decided to show up.

That decision changed everything.

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At the Winter Cup, Loos won his first senior national all-around title while also claiming titles on floor exercise and still rings. Only months earlier, he had been contemplating walking away.

“I do this sport because I can. I love it… not just the outcome, but the process, the grind, the people,” he said. That philosophy has carried him through a career filled with both achievement and adversity.

Over his career, Loos became a two-time Pan American team gold medalist, helped Stanford capture three consecutive NCAA team championships, and won the 2022 NCAA still-rings title. He also left a permanent mark on the sport when his innovative pommel horse dismount was accepted into the FIG Code of Points and named “the Loos.” His international resume continued to grow, but so did the challenges.

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After returning from the back injury, Loos eventually faced another major physical hurdle involving his right shoulder. Now, after another knee problem and a shoulder setback, he has chosen recovery over forcing another competition.

That choice may be frustrating, but it also reflects the lessons he says this journey has taught him.

Riley Loos feels this year has taught him a lot about toughness, patience, and listening to his body. And for someone who has already contemplated walking away once, knowing when to pause may be just as important as knowing when to push.

However, his long-term ambition has not disappeared either. He has previously spoken about wanting to remain at the elite level for as long as possible and hopes to see Team USA win gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Whether he is on the floor or supporting the team from the sidelines, he wants to be part of that journey. For now, though, there is no race against the clock.

There is only recovery.