Absolute Chaos Over LA Olympic Tickets Ahead of Simone Biles’ Potentially Final Gymnastics Event

When Simone Biles walked into Bercy Arena for Paris 2024, fans were excited to see the gymnastics superstar back on the Olympic stage after she withdrew from Tokyo 2020. And while watching Biles live was a dream for many, it did not necessarily require an enormous hit to the wallet. Now, as LA 2028 approaches, the situation could be very different. If Biles returns for what could potentially be her final Olympics on home soil, fans may face a much bigger hurdle than simply getting a ticket: affording one.

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According to reporting cited by The Athletic, the highest non-hospitality ticket prices for gymnastics at LA28 are expected to reach the mid-$2,000 range. The top women’s gymnastics price is around $2,461, while the highest men’s gymnastics price has been listed around $2,264.

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That puts the potential cost of watching women’s gymnastics at a very different level from what fans faced in Paris. At Paris 2024, women’s final team artistic gymnastics tickets ranged from roughly $138 to $762.90. And the men’s final event was $109.82 to $762.90. So a reported $2,461 LA28 women’s gymnastics ticket would be more than three times the approximate top-end Paris price.

And that made one fan say, “This is sad I wanted to watch Gymnastics but I can’t afford that😢…”

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That does not mean every gymnastics fan will have to pay thousands of dollars. LA28 has tickets at several price points, and the organizing committee says more than one million Olympic tickets will be available for $28. It also says nearly half of all Olympic tickets will cost less than $200, while more than 75%, including finals, will be priced below $400. But gymnastics fans have already learned that finding those cheaper tickets is not necessarily easy.

During the first major LA28 ticket sale in April, artistic gymnastics had the quickest sell-through of available tickets among the Olympic sports, according to LA28. Women’s Olympic sessions also recorded a 93% sell-through rate, compared with 88% for men’s sessions. And the demand is already huge.

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LA28 said its first major ticket launch resulted in more than 4 million Olympic tickets being sold. Almost 75% went to residents of the Los Angeles and Oklahoma City areas, while local fans claimed around 500,000 of the $28 tickets. The organizing committee has now announced another major ticket drop running from August 10 through August 20. For gymnastics supporters, though, there is another reason this ticket battle could become even more intense.

Suni Lee is back and targeting another Olympic appearance. Jade Carey has also returned to elite gymnastics and is working toward another shot at the Games. The American women’s team could already have several familiar Olympic faces in Los Angeles. Then there is the biggest question of all: Simone Biles.

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Biles has not confirmed that she will compete at LA28. She has remained undecided about a return, meaning fans cannot yet assume that she will be on the Olympic floor in Los Angeles. But the possibility is hard to ignore.

Biles would be 31 years old during LA28 and would already have three Olympic Games behind her. If she does return, Los Angeles would be her fourth Olympics and could potentially become the final Olympic appearance of her career.

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It would also be the first time Biles could compete at an Olympics on American soil since becoming one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.