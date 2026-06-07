“Almost Dying”: Simone Biles Shares Massive Health Scare Leaves Her on the Bed

Do you remember when Simone Biles dealt with a serious medical issue in 2018, just before the World Championships? Just 24 hours before the competition, she had severe pain that left her crawling on the floor. Later, it was found that she had a kidney stone. At just 21, she discharged herself and still managed to win four gold medals. Eight years later, Biles is back in the hospital bed. This time, however, the Olympic icon says it was the “scariest experience” of her life.

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On June 6, Biles shared a series of Instagram Stories. In the first story, she showed her wrist covered with multiple hospital bracelets, red and white in color. Alongside it, she revealed just how serious the situation had been. “I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age, but almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week,” she wrote.

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Biles did not reveal the exact medical emergency, but she shared what made the experience more difficult. “This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life, especially since Jonathan was in Indy for practices,” she added. Her husband, Jonathan Owens, is with the Indianapolis Colts for NFL offseason practices after joining the team earlier this year.

She further went on to share that she had spent much of the week resting in bed as she recovered. She also thanked friends and loved ones who checked in on her, visited her, and sent flowers during the difficult period. In a follow-up story, Biles shared a photo of flower bouquets she was receiving while recovering, and said she would share more information as soon as she felt ready.

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Her final update was a really emotional picture of recovery.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States competes on the beam in the womens gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Biles shared a photo from her Texas home showing her resting in bed with her two dogs, Lilo and Rambo, lying beside her. Across the image, she wrote, “I’ll be here.” A heart-rate graph was also included, with a reading of “126” beats per minute.

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Biles didn’t provide a meaning to the number, but it helps her fans guess her condition. A pulse rate of 126 bpm is fairly high, but it is not known if this was a result of the heart issue. It could be a stress response or even dehydration. If Owens had been there, it would have brought her some relief. After all, he’s always been an anchor for her through life’s challenges.

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Jonathan Owens stood by Simone Biles during her darkest Olympic moment

One of the hardest moments Biles had was in the Tokyo Olympics when she withdrew from multiple events due to “twisties.” She later confessed, “I didn’t know where I was in the air.” It would have resulted in a serious injury if she had continued to compete, given the difficulty of her routines.

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But many criticized her for her withdrawal. Charlie Kirk described her as “a selfish sociopath,” and British television host Piers Morgan described her as a “quitter,” and told people to “stop celebrating weakness.” But Owens was with her throughout the backlash. The NFL safety was Biles’ boyfriend at the time and openly backed their partner when her criticism was at its peak.

He shared on Instagram, “Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️ Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽.” He further added, “You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby ❤️❤️”

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This support has been a constant feature in their relationship. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Owens was also present to cheer on Biles when she secured three gold medals and a silver. But that win came at a cost, too. After the Games, her body “literally collapsed” when she returned to the Olympic Village. For the next 10 days, she was sick and felt the impact that years of high-level gymnastics had had on her body.