American-Born Gymnast Forced Out of US Classic Due to Administration Issues

After a disappointing outing at the 2021 U.S. Classic, where she missed out on a medal, Azaraya Ra-Akbar was hoping to return to the competition in 2026. The American-born gymnast earned her place at the U.S. Classic through the 2026 Kearney/Fuzion Elite Qualifier, where she recorded a 50.600 all-around score to secure her spot at the event. However, despite qualifying, Ra-Akbar was unable to compete because of an administrative issue.

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On August 4, Ra-Akbar’s head coach at the University of Alabama, Ashley Johnston, revealed the reason behind her absence in an exclusive interview with Inside Gymnastics. Johnston explained that the team had been preparing for the eligibility challenges for months while working to find the best solution for Ra-Akbar’s return to U.S. elite competition.

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Ra-Akbar has been in both the U.S. and Canadian gymnastics systems. She is the daughter of an American father and a Canadian mother and has two citizenships. Her first major success was in the U.S. elite program, where she finished in the top 10 for the all-around at the 2021 U.S. Championships. Before the 2023 season, she took a different route when her family immigrated to Canada. At that time, Ra-Akbar changed her gymnastics representation from the U.S to Canada.

While representing Canada, she continued to build her résumé, winning the 2023 Elite Canada floor exercise title. However, she later decided to return to the U.S. circle and continue her elite career while competing collegiately for the University of Alabama. Since Ra-Akbar had never represented either the U.S or Canada at an international competition, her team believed she could receive a “waiver to be able to expedite this process to clear her to be able to compete at Classics,” Johnston said.

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Johnston added that USA Gymnastics leadership was supportive throughout the process and worked with the team to explore every possible solution because there was excitement around Ra-Akbar’s return to the elite stage. “We were all fighting tooth and nail to try to figure out a solution because everybody has been really excited about Ra-Akbar competing and being on that stage,” she said.

However, after trying every possible option, the team learned that Ra-Akbar’s nationality change back to the United States could not be completed until November 2026. As a result, she was not cleared to compete at the U.S. Classic or American Classic this season. Despite the setback, Johnston said the team’s goals remain unchanged.

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Once the process is complete, Ra-Akbar will be able to begin competing at events such as the Classics and Winter Cup. However, this latest setback came after a remarkable journey filled with success, challenges, and a strong comeback.

Ra-Akbar’s breakthrough season at Alabama showed her true potential

Ra-Akbar was introduced to gymnastics at a young age and grew up in a gymnastics family. She trained under her father, Jubael Ra-Akbar, and developed through the U.S. elite system, quickly emerging as one of the country’s promising young gymnasts. However, her greatest achievement was at the collegiate level, playing for the University of Alabama. She immediately made an impression in her first collegiate competition at Clemson in 2026, earning a 9.975 on uneven bars.

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Later, she made her all-around debut against Florida, where she collected a 39.600 and won the all-around. The spectacular freshman year garnered her numerous accolades such as SEC Co-Freshman of the Year, College Gym News Freshman of the Year, three times recognizing her as a regular-season All-American and All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman. She also was the first Alabama freshman to score a 10.000 on uneven bars since 1999.

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After nearly two years away from elite competition, Ra-Akbar returned to the elite stage at the end of May through the Elite Qualifier. The competition marked her first elite appearance since stepping away from the sport, and she was excited to test herself again. “I think college helped me a lot with nerves,” Ra-Akbar said about her return. “I did have a couple mistakes here and there, but it wasn’t detrimental. I was just excited to get back out there.”

Despite her NCAA success, Ra-Akbar wasn’t able to compete in elite gymnastics.