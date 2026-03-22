American Gymnast Stripped Off Major Title at International Competition

Yul Moldauer’s long road back from a 16‑month USADA suspension seemed complete when he captured the all‑around title at the DTB Pokal Team Challenge on March 19. But looks like the suspension wasn’t the end of his problems. He recently had his title stripped after there was some initial confusion.

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Team USA topped the senior men’s team standings with 246.850, ahead of Japan’s 243.900 and Italy’s 243.150. Moldauer and teammates Jun Iwai, Josh Karnes, Danila Leykin, and Kameron Nelson performed strongly across all six apparatus. Yet, all attention turned to Moldauer’s individual performance after a major decision was flipped.

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Moldauer earned high praise for his all-around routines. As his standout was the parallel bars, where he scored 14.650, while other top scores included Kameron Nelson on floor exercise (13.900) and still rings (13.700), Jordan Carroll on pommel horse (14.200), Nazar Chepurnyi on vault (14.425), and Yumin Abbadini on horizontal bar (14.200). With numbers like these, Moldauer seemed outstanding, until the results were officially reviewed.

A few days later, officials admitted there was a mistake in calculating the all-around totals. Recently, the organizing committee sent a formal letter to the Japanese delegation, apologizing for the error.

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They wrote, “We are very sorry for the error in the score calculation of the MAG All Around DTB Pokal Stuttgart Champion. An inquiry about a later score change was not taken into account, and this led to the wrong all-around score while the team score was calculated correctly…”

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Once the totals were fixed, it was confirmed that Ojima Nao of Japan had the highest all-around total and would be officially recognized as the champion after the high bar medals were awarded on March 22, 2026.

For Team USA, gold remains a major achievement. But for Yul Moldauer, it was a bittersweet moment. However, it seems like challenges have been following him since 2024, and the struggles are now far from over.

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The never-ending battles of Yul Moldauer

By 2024, Yul Moldauer had already made a name for himself in gymnastics! After all, he was the all-around and floor exercise champion at the 2024 Winter Cup, while also earning silver on parallel bars. In 2023, he helped the U.S. team win bronze at the World Championships, advanced to the parallel bars final, and took U.S. parallel bars gold along with bronze on pommel horse. With achievements like these, many expected him to be part of the Paris 2024 Olympic team.

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Despite high expectations, Moldauer missed out on Paris 2024 after finishing ninth in the Olympic Trials all-around and being named a non-traveling alternate. The setback was disappointing, but optimism remained that 2025 would bring a fresh start. Instead, the year delivered a new set of challenges.

As Yul Moldauer received a 16-month ban from the USADA for missing three required out-of-competition drug tests within a 12-month period. So, the ban was backdated to September 13, 2024, following a provisional suspension. It kept him out of all of 2025, including the World Championships and other major international events.

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Even Moldauer accepted the sanction without appeal. Finally, in January 2026, Moldauer returned to elite gymnastics. And he immediately made an impact at the Winter Cup by winning parallel bars gold and taking silver in the all-around and still rings.

Even as Yul Moldauer proved he could still perform at the highest level, unexpected setbacks awaited him at the 2026 DTB Pokal Team Challenge, where a celebrated all-around victory would soon be overturned due to a scoring error!