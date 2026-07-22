“Choosing to Protect Her:” NCAA Gymnast Furious Over Allegedly Abusive Coach Being Honored

Two years after Margie Foster-Cunningham retired from George Washington University gymnastics after a 39-season tenure, her name has been thrust back into the news for a different reason. While the longtime coach’s legacy was recently highlighted on social media, it seems not everyone remembers her time at GW the same way. For former gymnast Sarah Zois, who transferred to Auburn after the 2024 season, the tribute reopened old wounds.

On July 17, George Washington announced Hilary Steele as the new head coach of its gymnastics program. They shared an Instagram post that included a portrait of Foster-Cunningham along with a message from the retired coach welcoming Steele to GW.

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“The news of Hilary taking this position at GW is so exciting,” Foster-Cunningham wrote. “She’s such a competitor. From her days as a national champion as an athlete, now into coaching and the recruiting world, Hilary and her family are known across the world of gymnastics. She’s a uniter, with communication skills that make her a powerhouse. Her spirit and fire will be infectious.” While the post was meant to celebrate Steele’s arrival, Foster-Cunningham’s appearance in it drew a strong reaction from Zois.

Two days later, on July 19, Zois shared a screenshot of the announcement on her Instagram Story and called out the program for continuing to feature the retired coach. “@gw_gymnastics not yall still CHOOSING to protect an abusers image… after she’s BEEN gone,” Zois wrote.

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She further added, “or are yall still relying on her robots to keep calling me and everybody else that got abused a liar ????? where is her karma ???? she too good for it ???? or again … are yall just still choosing to protect her…”

Zois competed for George Washington from 2022 to 2024 and became a notable name on the squad. She competed in the program for three seasons and won five All-EAGL awards and is a 2023 EAGL vault champion. In July 2024, Auburn announced that Zois would join the Tigers for the 2025 season. At the time of her transfer, she did not publicly discuss any issues involving George Washington or Foster-Cunningham, but she did give hints.

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For the 2025 season, Auburn featured her in a “Get to Know Sarah Zois,” and she was asked about the biggest adjustment after spending three years at GW. “The biggest difference is the environment here and the people I’m surrounded by,” Zois said.

She also offered advice to younger gymnasts considering their college options. “Just keep pushing and reaching out and make sure you’ll have a good relationship with the coaches and really like the institution.” While Zois never publicly explained her decision to transfer at the time, her recent comments have led some to view those remarks in a different light.

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Prior to the recent allegations, many former athletes had publicly expressed their admiration for Margie Foster-Cunningham, particularly in her retirement announcement in 2024.

A 39-year legacy that made her a GW gymnastics icon

The George Washington gymnastics community came together in celebration of the retirement of Margie Foster-Cunningham. She was one of the most successful coaches in program history and retired after 39 years coaching Colonials at the end of the 2024 season. Prior to his tenure at GW, Foster-Cunningham was a five-time All-American at Penn State, along with helping the Nittany Lions win the 1980 NCAA national title.

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She also represented the United States at the 1979 World University Games, helping the American team earn a bronze medal. Her coaching resume at George Washington was equally notable. During her nearly four decades at the helm, Foster-Cunningham guided the program to 20 EAGL championships and 15 NCAA Regional appearances.

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When her retirement was announced, several former athletes publicly praised the impact she had on their lives. GW alumna Meena Flynn described Foster-Cunningham as “an exceptional coach who took a personalized approach to helping each individual reach their full potential. She not only helped us achieve our goals in the gym, but also in our personal lives during very formative years.”

Another former gymnast, Kristie Helfrich, a member of the Class of 1997, called Foster-Cunningham a defining figure in the program’s history. “Margie Cunningham Foster is synonymous with GW gymnastics,” Helfrich said. “It is difficult to measure the incredible impact that she has made on the program and hundreds of women that have been lucky enough to be coached by her…”

Those tributes painted a picture of a coach whose impact stretched far beyond wins and championships.