“Continues to Fight”: Jordan Chiles Sends Message for Court Case on Two Year Anniversary of Olympic Medal

August 5, 2024. This was the best day and the worst nightmare of Jordan Chiles’ career. It’s been exactly 2 years since Chiles was in Paris, competing in the Olympics at Bercy Arena, where she won the bronze medal in the floor exercise. Just days later, the CAS ruled that the inquiry was submitted four seconds late, forcing the medal to be returned to Ana Barbosu. Two years later, on the anniversary of the moment, Chiles sent a message showing that she is still fighting for her case.

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Chiles posted an Instagram Story on August 5 featuring a photo from her Paris floor routine. In the image, she is seen kneeling in her finishing pose with one arm extended and a smile across her face after completing her routine. Alongside the picture, she wrote: “Today marks 2 years of one of the craziest days of my life! I just want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me and continues to fight! I love yall so much ❤️”

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Her words come amid the unresolved legal battle over the Olympic bronze medal. The controversy started in the floor exercise, where Chiles earned a score of 13.666 and was placed 5th. Believing one of her elements had not been credited correctly, Team USA coach Cécile Landi filed an inquiry. The judges accepted it and bumped up Chiles’ difficulty to 13.766 by a tenth of a point, raising her up into third place in front of Romania’s Ana Bărbosu.

Then Chiles earned the bronze during the official Olympic medal ceremony alongside gold medalist Rebeca Andrade and silver medalist Simone Biles on the podium. Days later, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation challenged the inquiry before the Court of Arbitration for Sport. CAS ruled that Landi’s inquiry had been submitted four seconds late.

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Because of that decision, Chiles’ score was pushed back to 13.666, which pushed her back into fifth place. Later, the International Olympic Committee confirmed that Bărbosu would get the bronze. However, USA Gymnastics strongly objected, saying it had video footage the inquiry was made within the time frame.

The case took another turn in January 2026 when the Swiss Federal Supreme Court set aside the original CAS award after finding that new evidence deserved to be considered. Rather than immediately restoring Chiles’ medal, the court sent the dispute back to CAS for a new review. That means the case remains active and no final decision has yet been made on who will officially hold the Olympic bronze medal.

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While Chiles continues to fight for her Olympic bronze medal, she has not ruled out another Olympic run. “LA28 is always in my mind. If I do this Olympic Games, I want to do it my way. I want to understand my why,” Chiles said.

Even so, she is not ready to commit. Reflecting on the aftermath of the Paris bronze medal controversy, Chiles admitted she is still processing everything that happened. “I wouldn’t give a full answer. It’s still in my head,” she said. For now, Chiles’ focus remains on both the future and the past.