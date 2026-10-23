“Crying”: Simone Biles Completely Breaks Down Over Major Life Decision

Having spent part of her childhood in foster care before being adopted by her maternal grandparents, Simone Biles experienced changes in her living arrangements at a young age. Then in 2020, the Olympic gymnastics legend purchased her first home in Spring, Texas, where she lived for six years with her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens. Now, after building their dream home, the 29-year-old is saying goodbye to the property that became part of her adult life. However, leaving behind six years of memories and personal growth has proved more emotional than she expected.

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Biles recently shared a tearful TikTok video in which she struggled to hold back her emotions as she talked about putting the house on the market. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist admitted she had not expected to react so strongly to the decision. “Today is the first day the house is going on the market,” she said in the video. She then questioned her own reaction, saying, “Why the f*** am I boohoo crying? F***. This house will be on the market for the first time and I don’t know why I’m boohoo crying.”

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Wearing a black tank top and a matching baseball cap, Biles explained that the house held years of memories. As she reflected on the time she had spent there, she admitted that leaving the property felt like saying goodbye to an important part of her life. “I was here for six years, and I feel like there were just so many good memories, so many bad memories,” Biles shared.

She then explained how much the house had contributed to her personal growth. “But I feel like I grew up in this house. It’s made me a real adult, so I’m gonna miss it,” she said. The gymnast also admitted that she had not expected to become so emotional about selling a house. “Ugh, I didn’t think I’d be emotional about a house,” she added.

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Biles also gave viewers a look inside the largely empty house. She showed several rooms and the backyard, which featured a swimming pool. Despite her sadness, the gymnast also expressed hope that “Whoever buys this house, I hope it brings you as much joy as it did for me,” Biles said. The property was listed for $1.275 million in September 2026.

Biles also shared an update in the caption of her post. “The house sold in 4 days 😭. I was so excited to put in air fresheners for the potential buyers & showing Jonathan the last look. I just cried instead… anyone else? #emotionallyattached,” she wrote. According to the Houston Business Journal, the house went under contract five days after being listed, and the sale closed on October 15. The reported sale price fell between $1.08 million and $1.24 million, although the exact amount was not disclosed.

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But if Simone Biles was so emotionally attached to her first home, why did she decide to sell it? The Olympic gymnastics legend revealed the reason when a fan asked her about the decision. “Because we built our dream home,” she replied. However, bringing that dream to life was far from a quick process.

Simone Biles’ dream mansion took 5 years to build

Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, spent around five years planning and building their custom mansion in Spring, Texas. The couple began designing their dream home in 2020, the same year their relationship began. However, completing the plans was only the beginning, as the couple still had to secure approval from their homeowners association before construction could move forward.

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Construction officially began in February 2022, but the project took considerably longer than expected. Biles revealed that they had initially been told the house would take around nine months to build. Instead, the construction process continued for roughly three years, with the gymnast sharing occasional updates as the property gradually took shape.

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The process also brought moments of frustration. In November 2023, Biles shared how a task at the house that she expected to take around 30 minutes ended up keeping her there from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. She admitted that she had panicked and called her father for help. On another occasion, she expressed her frustration with the ongoing work by writing, “I cannot deal anymore,” alongside a photo of the flooring.

After years of planning, waiting, and making decisions, the couple finally reached the finish line in November 2025. Their lakeside mansion in Spring, just outside Houston, features a custom black-and-white kitchen with two islands, a pool and spa overlooking the water, a sports court, an in-ground trampoline and a dedicated room for their dogs. The property also includes a spacious laundry room with two sets of washers and dryers.

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Biles celebrated the milestone by sharing glimpses of the finished property, including the caption, “The house we built.” The completion marked the end of a journey that had taken roughly five years from the early design stage to the finished home, including around three years of construction.