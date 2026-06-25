“Definitely Have Blacked Out’: Suni Lee Reveals the Brutal Reality Behind Competing Under Olympic Pressure

18-year-old Suni Lee arrived at the Tokyo Olympics with a lingering foot and ankle injury. Few expected her to become the face of Team USA in her first Olympic Games. But when Simone Biles withdrew from the Olympic team final, Lee had no choice but to step up. With the U.S. trailing the ROC, the responsibility suddenly fell on her shoulders. When her turn came on uneven bars, Lee did what no one expected; she scored 15.400, enough for the U.S. to win a silver medal. To fans, it looked like a moment of courage. But five years later, Lee has come out with the harsh truth about those pressure-filled Olympic moments.

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On June 23, Lee visited Minnesota for the Special Olympics USA Games. She spent time meeting gymnasts, watching events, and supporting athletes. The next day, on June 24, she joined FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul for an interview, where she spoke about pressure and what she now tells young athletes who look up to her.

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“I’ve just been telling them to breathe, do their exercises, and to trust in their confidence,” Lee said. “It’s not easy to go out there and compete in front of so many people with such high stress.” Then she shared something more personal from her own career.

“I remember when I was competing, I definitely have blacked out a couple of times and not remembered what’s happened because it’s just so stressful in the moment. So hard to feel anything else.”

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Imago 2024-08-05 Gymnastics – Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS Paris 2024 – Day 10 PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 5: Sunisa Lee of United States competing in the Women s Balance Beam – Final during Day 10 of Gymnastics – Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France. Paris Bercy Arena France Content not available for redistribution in The Netherlands directly or indirectly through any third parties. Copyright: xAndrexWeeningx

The visit also connected with her own experiences. Lee has faced major health struggles in recent years. In 2023, she was diagnosed with two rare kidney diseases that caused severe swelling in her body, including her face, hands, and legs. She had to step away from gymnastics as her body was not responding normally. Slowly, she regained strength and worked her way back into competition, eventually qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

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There, she helped Team USA win team gold and also earned bronze medals in the individual all-around and uneven bars. Watching the Special Olympics also made her reflect on the kind of support athletes need.

She noted that there were constant health checks and mental health care at the Games, which is something she needed, saying, “I feel like it’s something I needed when I was competing.” However, with all that Suni Lee has endured, the question remains: Will she ever be back in elite gymnastics?

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Suni Lee’s LA 2028 Olympic plans are in the air

Suni Lee’s journey is already much longer than the Olympic stage. Lee also had a huge presence in NCAA gymnastics, joining Auburn University from 2021 to 2023, marking the first time that the reigning Olympic all-around champion played college gymnastics. She had a lot of accolades during her college career, an NCAA title with a balance beam in 2022, and an SEC title with uneven bars in 2022, along with several perfect 10.0 scores.

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Following the Paris Olympics, Lee has also entered into life outside the gym. She has now taken on new roles in fashion, brand collaborations, and the media, collaborating with brands such as Lululemon and American Eagle, and even featuring in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the young age of 22 (now 23).

As for her gymnastics future, she has kept things open. A potential LA 2028 comeback is still uncertain. “I think last Olympics I put so much pressure on myself,” Lee said. “I just kind of want to see where I’m at and how my body feels.” Alongside that, she has continued light training at Midwest Gymnastics Center in Minnesota, the same place where her journey began as a young gymnast.

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For now, Suni Lee seems to be balancing both worlds, life beyond gymnastics and the possibility of returning, without rushing into either direction.