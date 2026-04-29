Jordan Chiles Opens Up on DWTS Partner Post-NCAA After Engagement Drama

A ‘Just Married’ tattoo and electric on-stage chemistry were all it took to pull gymnast Jordan Chiles and her DWTS partner into a whirlwind of engagement rumors in 2025. Now, months later, the talk has faded, and Chiles is stepping back into the DWTS world again, but this time as a special guest for the DWTS Live Tour. Before heading into the tour, she seems really excited to meet a known face again.

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“I’m really excited about that, and I get to see Ezra again,” she said about meeting Ezra Sosa to PEOPLE. “That’s my guy. I love him so much, and he’s been doing such an amazing job on the tour, so I can’t wait to be back with him.”

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Ezra Sosa has been part of DWTS for several years, growing from troupe and swing roles into a full professional dancer position. By Season 34, he was paired with Chiles. From the start, their pairing stood out for its contrast in backgrounds. Jordan Chiles brought elite gymnastics strength while Ezra worked to shape that athletic base into ballroom technique.

As a result, he helped her through unfamiliar styles like rumba, tango, and jazz, helping her adjust her body to the dancing. Interestingly, Ezra also supported her mentally when the pressure and online attention increased.

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Imago January 25, 2025: UCLAÃ s Jordan Chiles celebrates after competing on the vault against the University of Illinois at Pauley Pavilion. Westwood USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250125_zma_c04_359 Copyright: xGregxFiore/CalxSportxMediax

One example is when, in one episode, Jordan Chiles looked serious after scoring and quickly left the stage, and soon after, short clips spread on social media. And people on TikTok and X started calling her “mean.” At that time, Ezra stepped in to defend her publicly. “I have seen things circulating online, about my partner, claiming that she is a ‘mean girl’, claiming that I’m not having a good time with her…Honestly, it couldn’t be further from the truth.”

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Sosa said she was simply following instructions. “They told Jordan we had to move immediately after they announced our scores because then they were going to announce the tour…” Despite the online noise, their performances stayed consistent. Week after week, their scores improved. Eventually, their journey led them to the Season 34 finale, where they finished in 3rd place.

Now, Chiles is stepping back into the DWTS world again from April 21-30, 2026, alongside other performers like Robert Irwin. Ahead of that return, she also reflected warmly on her bond with Ezra. “We like to chitter chatter a lot here and there,” she said. “It’s always good to hear his voice.”

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Well, it looks like Jordan Chiles was never too bothered by the noise around her, whether it was DWTS engagement rumors or anything that followed her off the floor.

DWTS joke turned into tattoos before Jordan Chiles’ final NCAA run

Back in December, Ezra Sosa poked fun at the viral engagement talk himself. On Dec. 28, he posted a TikTok showing a fake headline claiming he and Jordan Chiles were secretly engaged. He reacted with a laugh, writing: “plot twist of the mf century @Baby Jo #dwts.” Instead of shutting the rumor down in a serious way, the two leaned into it.

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A few days later, Ezra shared a video and photos of them getting “Just Married” tattoos. Jordan also got the words tattooed on the back of her neck, and Ezra got them on his hand. Even though Chiles has admitted she is single, and Ezra is openly gay, people still linked them together.

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Soon, after her DWTS chapter wrapped, Jordan shifted her focus back to UCLA gymnastics for her senior season. But she had one goal in mind: to help the team push toward a national title run.

As a senior leader, she played a key role in guiding the team. And that helped in April 2026 when UCLA reached the NCAA national semifinals with Chiles once again in the spotlight.

In the semifinals, Chiles made an early error on bars. Later, she made up for it with a 9.950 on beam. But that still wasn’t quite enough as UCLA finished 3rd in the semifinals, failing to advance as Minnesota and Oklahoma qualified.

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Despite this, Jordan Chiles left UCLA as one of the team’s highest scoring gymnasts and a face of the program in recent years.