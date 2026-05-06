5X Gold Medalist Set to Fly to Another Country for 50th Anniversary of Iconic Olympic Moment

At the 1976 Montreal Olympics, Nadia Comaneci, then 14, stepped onto the uneven bars and delivered a clean routine that earned the first-ever perfect 10.00 in Olympic gymnastics history. At that time, the scoreboard was not designed for such a score, and it showed 1.00 instead of 10, which confused fans at that moment. As fans realized it was perfection, they soon erupted in applause. Now, 50 years after the iconic moment, the five-time gold medalist is flying to the place where it all began to celebrate.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist who currently resides in the USA is set to fly to Montreal, Canada, for the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Summer Games. This is the same place where she finished with five medals, including three gold. This commemoration was presented on Monday by the Ville de Montréal, Parc olympique, Société du parc Jean-Drapeau, and the Canadian Olympic Committee, with Quebec Minister Chantal Rouleau in attendance.

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Nadia Comaneci will attend a commemorative event on 1 August outside Montreal’s Olympic Stadium. Event organizers are also planning a special tribute involving women who are named Nadia. Those born between 1976 and 1978 are also invited to register, with 50 selected by draw to meet her at the event.

Imago Bildnummer: 03333589 Datum: 25.07.1980 Copyright: imago/Werner Schulze

Nadia Comaneci (Rumänien); Nadja, Vneg, Vsw, quer Olympische Spiele Moskau 1980, Sommerspiele, Nationaltrikot, Geräteturnen, Kunstturnen Moskau Turnen OS Sommer Damen Einzel Porträt Randmotiv Personen

As the news broke out, Comaneci was elated. “Montreal holds a very special place in my heart, and I’m deeply touched to see how, 50 years later, this memory is still alive. I wouldn’t miss this celebration for anything in the world,” she said in French.

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In addition to the individual memories, the anniversary also highlights the legacy of the 1976 Games for the city of Montreal – the first Summer Games in Canada. The goal is to make Olympic spaces accessible, to make events more visible in them, and to make cultural programs more popular. Exhibitions and activities will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal and its surroundings; family programs, sports experiences, and guided visits will be held in the Parc Jean-Drapeau to showcase Olympic history.

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Exhibits of posters, uniforms, photographs, and records from 1976 will also be on display, as will be discussions on the impact of the Games on the city’s identity and infrastructure. So, yes, the 50th anniversary exhibition will open on 16 May in the rotunda of the Stade Olympique. But the main public celebration will take place on 1 August at the Esplanade du Parc olympique. But at the center of it all is Nadia Comăneci, as she continues to make a lasting impact even today.

Nadia Comaneci’s life after gymnastics

After her breakthrough at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, Nadia Comaneci became one of the most famous names in gymnastics. Soon after, she went on to win two more gold medals at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. As time went on, intense training from a very young age and natural physical changes meant she was no longer at her peak in competition. So she officially retired from elite gymnastics in 1984 at just 22. But even then, her connection with the sport did not end.

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In 1989, she moved to the United States and stayed closely involved in gymnastics through coaching, media work, and public appearances. Over the years, she also supported athlete development and different charitable causes, keeping her presence alive in the sport beyond competition.

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Her impact has lasted down the generations and across the globe. In 1993, she was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame, and in 1996, she was given the Olympic Order for her contribution to sport. Most recently, she won the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award in 2026.

When accepting the award, she said, “When I had to go on uneven bars, I didn’t feel that shaking. Thank you very much for the award.”

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Nadia Comaneci’s legacy in gymnastics is not limited to her achievements but extends to the way she remains a part of the sport even after her competitive career has come to an end.