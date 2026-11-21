Gracie Kramer was once one of UCLA’s standout gymnasts. She helped the Bruins win the NCAA team championship in 2018 and went on to earn three All-American honors during her college career. However, her time as a competitive gymnast came to an end in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought her final collegiate season to an early close. Despite stepping away from competition, she has not stopped showing off the skills she spent years perfecting. Recently, she shared a video of herself performing gymnastics moves, but it was not her backflips that caught people’s attention. Instead, her words sparked criticism among viewers.

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On November 20, Kramer shared a TikTok video of herself performing backflips. Along with the clip, she added the text, “When someone asks me what my biggest fear is but I can’t say ‘having unathletic kids’ so I just say drowning.” She also added a caption to make her intentions clear, writing, “This is a joke (kinda) 😂.” However, not everyone found it funny, and the remark soon attracted criticism on social media.

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One user shared the video on X and questioned Kramer’s comment, writing, “Gracie Kramer doing this yet again.” They added that while encouraging children to take part in sports or physical activities is understandable, not every child wants to become an athlete. Some may be more interested in theatre, art or other activities. Another user also disagreed with the joke, commenting, “Sorry this is a crazy thing to say even as a joke lol.” But for Kramer, who has spent most of her life in gymnastics, being athletic has always been a big part of who she is.

She started gymnastics at just six years old and quickly developed into a talented young competitor. Her early achievements included winning the Junior Olympic NIT titles on vault and beam in 2014, followed by the Level 10 state all-around title and Region 1 vault championship in 2015. Those results helped her earn a place at UCLA, where she would go on to reach some of the biggest milestones of her gymnastics career.

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At UCLA, Kramer became part of the team that won the 2018 NCAA championship. She later earned first-team All-American honors on floor in both 2019 and 2020, along with two All-Pac-12 honors in the event. Her final season was especially memorable. On January 31, 2020, she scored a perfect 10 on floor against Washington, and she finished the season ranked third nationally on the event with an average score of 9.938. She also won the floor title at five meets, making the sudden end to her college career all the more disappointing.

The remainder of UCLA’s 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing Kramer’s competitive college career to an early end. She graduated that June and went on to join Utah State as a volunteer assistant gymnastics coach. Although she moved away from competing, gymnastics remained a major part of her life. Six years later, she is still sharing the skills she spent years perfecting, but her latest video has brought attention to something beyond her gymnastics ability.

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Fans furious over former UCLA gymnast’s ‘unathletic kids’ remark

One user criticised Kramer in the comments, writing, “Disappointed but not surprised. Seems like she’s full of terrible takes lately. She did a podcast recently where she went on a rant about how ridiculous it is that it’s a SafeSport/USAG Rules violation to punish athletes for mistakes by making them do extra conditioning.”

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The commenter was referring to a November 11 episode of Kramer’s podcast, Athletes After Hours, featuring professional hockey player Brenden Rons. The episode was promoted on Instagram with the question, “Anyone else get punished in their sport?” Kramer also said the conversation would cover “coping with failure, toxic coaching environments, sacrificing for your sport, & so much more.”

During the discussion, Kramer spoke about the tough-love approach she experienced as a gymnast. She recalled receiving extra conditioning after making mistakes, saying, “You do need tough love in order to be successful in the sport.” She then gave an example from her own training, explaining, “We used to get punished with conditioning for us. It was like, oh you fucked up, you’ve got to do rope climbs.” She also recalled being assigned around 10 rope climbs after falling off the beam.

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Kramer then discussed what she understood to be the current rules, saying, “Apparently that’s not allowed anymore in all of gymnastics, in all of gymnastics in SafeSport. You cannot punish with conditioning.” However, she immediately added, “I mean, what, maybe I’m wrong, but that’s what I’ve heard.”

The issue relates to athlete-protection rules established by the U.S. Center for SafeSport and USA Gymnastics. These policies are designed to protect athletes, particularly children, from abuse and harmful coaching practices. They do not ban ordinary physical conditioning, which remains part of gymnastics training. However, USA Gymnastics restricts conditioning that falls outside professionally accepted standards for an athlete’s age or physical development.

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Even at the time, one viewer pushed back against Kramer’s comments, asking, “You’re wrong on this Gracie – why should CHILDREN be PUNISHED for falling off a beam ? For making a mistake?” Now, her latest joke about having “unathletic kids” has brought that earlier debate back into the conversation, with some viewers questioning whether she expects children to share the same passion for sports that has shaped her own life.

Another fan took issue with her choice of words, writing, “I can understand wanting your kids to share your interests but when she says ‘unathletic’ she really means fat or disabled.” Others had a different take on the discussion. One user sarcastically added, “Some kids were born to direct TV broadcasts.”

Interestingly, Kramer has also spoken about her own thoughts on relationships and having a family. In a September 2026 episode of her podcast, she discussed being single and trying to date again. She admitted that the thought of getting older and never having children sometimes crossed her mind, saying, “You might die alone, you might never have kids.” She also explained that she was not looking for marriage at that point, adding, “I think I don’t want a husband right now. I don’t think I do.”

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At 28, Kramer has not publicly announced having children or plans to start a family. Her November 20 TikTok was therefore a joke about a possible future rather than a comment about her experience as a parent.