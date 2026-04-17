“Heartbreaking”: Fans Left Worried as Jordan Chiles’ Fall Confirms Bad News for Final NCAA Gymnastics Season

The uneven bars haven’t always been kind to Jordan Chiles. At the 2023 Pan American Games, she fell backward after striking the bar while trying a piked Jaeger. She moved past that moment, only for history to repeat itself in February 2025, when another fall on the bars, this time during a piked Tkachev, left the UCLA crowd stunned. And now, in 2026, the same struggles have resurfaced, but fans’ hearts are breaking more than ever because it brings her college career to a close like no one expected.

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Amid 8 teams vying for that NCAA gymnastics final spot this weekend, the second semifinal session held on April 16 featured Oklahoma, UCLA, Arkansas, and Minnesota going against each other. Interestingly, UCLA’s lineup looked steady on paper. But when Jordan Chiles, a two-time NCAA uneven bars champion, suffered an “uncharacteristic” fall, the arena’s energy shifted.

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Jordan Chiles was the first Bruin on the uneven bars, but she fell off the tall bar during her first handstand. Sure, it was a rare mistake, her first fall on any event since 2025, but it came at the worst possible moment.

Chiles not only had to restart her routine, but she also suffered a half-point deduction for this costly error. The result was that the score of 9.3625 that flashed on the board was her lowest uneven bars score this season. Moreover, her all-around title hopes slipped away.

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Eventually, the UCLA Bruins were eliminated in the semifinals at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships as they failed to finish in the top 2 positions among the 4 teams in the semifinal. But fans were particularly upset about Chiles’ fall, as one noted, “Ugh I’m sad for Jordan Chiles :(”

But it was not just Chiles struggling in that moment; UCLA was struggling as a team, too. After Rotation 1, the scores told the story: Oklahoma 49.750, Minnesota 49.3875, Arkansas 49.300, and UCLA 49.2625. With that, UCLA found itself at the bottom of the standings early on.

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Although Chiles went on to win the NCAA floor title in the semifinals and ended her collegiate career as a four-time National champion, her dream to clinch the NCAA team title for UCLA hung in the balance. And with her fall taking her out of the all-around race, the situation felt even heavier for the Bruins fans.

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Fans left emotional after Jordan Chiles’ NCAA Semifinal setback

Fans did not hide how they felt after Jordan Chiles’ unexpected moment in Fort Worth. One wrote, “I’m actually devastated :(” as the sentiment captured the shockwave sent through the arena when Chiles’ final collegiate run took a sudden turn.

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The feeling was widespread as the same sentiment resonated in the words of another fan who wrote, “Jordan Chiles fall on bars in heartbreaking.” While another penned, “this is so cruel i can’t,” highlighting the perceived injustice of the moment.

It was her senior season, and she had already delivered one of the strongest stretches of her UCLA career, winning the Big Ten all-around title and finishing at the top on bars, beam, and floor. She was also named Gymnast of the Year, which made this meet feel even bigger for her.

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Despite the unfortunate turn of events, Chiles did bounce back. On the beam, she hit a strong routine, scoring 9.95, sharing a National Runner-up title. She kept that same fight on the floor by putting up a 9.975, to win her second NCAA title on floor exercise.

However, while fans noted how tough the setback was for Jordan Chiles, the fact is that her rival’s chances to win the all-around just shot up. A fan added, “Dang Jordan Chiles just slipped up on starring her bar routine…prob knocks her out the all around title competition. Might be Chio’s.”

In stark contrast to Chiles’ struggles, Kailin Chio put together a clean, steady four-event set at the semifinals: vault 9.9625, bars 9.8000, beam 9.8875, and floor 9.9625. That added up to a 39.6125 all-around total.

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In the end, UCLA’s night slipped away while Oklahoma and Minnesota punched their tickets to the national championship in Fort Worth. Oklahoma led the way with a commanding 198.3000, the highest score of the day, while Minnesota pulled off a big upset over UCLA to reach the final for the first time.

For UCLA, it was the end of the road in a meet where every rotation mattered. Jordan Chiles, closing out her collegiate career, reflected on the moment, saying, “I didn’t think it was going to be my final floor routine, but honestly, I’m very proud of myself.”

She added, “It’s crazy to say that this is the end of my collegiate career, but I’m beyond thankful, I’m beyond grateful for NCAA. We’ll see what happens now.”

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For Chiles, it was a night filled with fight and emotion, but also one small moment that changed the entire story of her final run.