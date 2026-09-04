“How Confirmed Is It”: Simone Biles Teases LA Olympics Return Asking Rival’s Comeback Update

Rebeca Andrade is targeting LA 2028, but her immediate focus is on competing at the 2026 World Championships. As part of her comeback, Andrade is set to compete in vault and balance beam, with no all-around appearance currently planned, while for LA28 she intends to skip floor exercise to better manage her body. That seemed to make her all-around plans clear, until Simone Biles raised a surprising question about whether Andrade’s decision is really final.

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Biles recently reacted to a social media comment about seeing Andrade compete against her again. On September 4, the X account @THECHEFBOYRD shared what appeared to be a screenshot from Snapchat showing a user named ‘Levi 100 moral’ writing, “Looking forward to seeing her showdown with Rebeca Andrade again.”

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That prompted Biles to jump into the conversation. “How confirmed is it that she’s not doing all around 👀👀👀?” the American gymnastics icon replied.

The response immediately caught attention. Rather than treating Andrade’s decision as final, Biles appeared to question how certain it really is that the Brazilian will stay away from the all-around at the next Olympics. After all, the two have developed one of the biggest rivalries in women’s gymnastics over the past few years.

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The pair has already shared several major podiums. At the 2023 World Championships, Simone Biles won her sixth World all-around title, scoring 58.399. Rebeca Andrade finished second with 56.766, while American Leanne Wong was third with 54.000. A day later, Andrade got the better of Biles in the vault final, winning gold with an average of 14.750. Biles came in second place with 14.549. Next came the floor final, and the order reversed. Biles won the gold with 14.633, while Andrade was awarded the silver medal with 14.500.

The next year they faced off again at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where there was another all-around fight between the two. Biles won with a 59.131 to take home an Olympic gold medal. Andrade took 57.932 to take silver. It was another Biles-Andrade 1-2 finish. Things have changed a bit now with LA 28 in the near future.

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Biles has paved the way for another matchup with Andrade, though she hasn’t officially announced whether she’ll be joining the 2028 Olympics. Meanwhile, Andrade has made her intentions known – she’ll return to the Games for what would be her fourth Olympics.

After being away from elite competition for 22 months following the Paris 2024 Olympics, Andrade’s comeback has been focused on individual events. She returned at the 2026 Pan American Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rio de Janeiro, where she competed only on vault and went on to win the gold medal with a 14.266 average in the final.

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Her return also came with a team achievement. Andrade helped Brazil win team silver and secure qualification for the 2026 World Championships in Rotterdam. She then competed at the 2026 Brazilian Championships in Brasília. On August 7, Andrade competed only on vault. She performed a Yurchenko double twist and scored 14.800.

She didn’t, however, compete at the championships in the all-around, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise. The conservative strategy makes sense for a gymnast attempting to progress toward a next Olympic cycle, rather than to a full program. But, as for Simone Biles, what about her intentions for LA28?

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Biles drops hints but no LA28 confirmation

Biles has yet to officially say whether she’ll be at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, but she has left a few hints that have kept the question alive. Her legendary USA teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee have all indicated that they are aiming to be back in Los Angeles, with Chiles becoming the latest to publicly announce her bid for the 2028 Games. Biles, meanwhile, has kept fans guessing.

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In August, the seven-time Olympic champion sparked fresh comeback speculation after sharing photos from the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas, where she trained throughout her career. One photo showed her old locker, which she captioned, “Just how I left it.” That was enough to get fans wondering whether Biles was quietly preparing for another Olympic run.

But the post was not a confirmation of a comeback.

She has yet to announce that she is training for LA28. Biles has also been open about how undecided she is. Earlier this year, she said, “I feel like we’re still at a 50-50 and that we’re still on a time crunch here now it’s almost half of 2026. We’re going to have to make these decisions pretty quickly.” So, while Andrade has already said she wants to make it to her fourth Olympics, Biles is still leaving her own LA28 story open.