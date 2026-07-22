Jordan Chiles’ Bronze Medal Case Almost Closes With Gymnastics Legend’s Recent Statement

The long-running Olympic bronze medal dispute involving Jordan Chiles and Ana Bărbosu appeared to be moving in Chiles’ favor earlier this month after reports claimed Romania lacked the funding needed to continue defending Bărbosu’s medal before CAS. The development came after the case reopened earlier this year following new evidence submitted by Chiles and USA Gymnastics. However, recent comments from Nadia Comăneci have changed the picture again.

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Speaking in a recent interview with Forbes, Comăneci revealed that the funding concerns surrounding Romania’s side may no longer be an issue. “I understand that [the amount] is paid for,” Comăneci said. The five-time Olympic champion added that she had spoken directly with officials from the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR). “They have the money to pay for this,” she confirmed.

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Her comments suggest that Ana Bărbosu’s legal team will continue defending her Olympic bronze medal as the reopened CAS proceedings move forward. However, continuing the fight comes with a major financial cost. According to CAS sources cited by GOLAZO.ro, Romania was required to pay around 90,000 Swiss francs in arbitrators’ fees and court costs for the rehearing to begin. The broader legal action will likely be even more expensive, as the Romanian Gymnastics Federation had earlier estimated damages could amount to some 250,000 Swiss francs.

To this end, Comăneci asked Romanians to be part of the effort, stating that it is not just a matter of financial contributions. “I think that [everyone] could give a penny and could support this cause,” she said. “Not because we don’t have money, but because we have pride in having this fight to see how we can get this medal.”

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Although Comăneci does not hold a leadership position within COSR, she remains closely connected with Romanian gymnastics officials and continues to be an influential voice in the sport. Also, Bărbosu herself addressed the funding situation, saying she had received full backing from Romanian sports officials.

“COSR President, Mr. Covaliu, and the FRG President, Mr. Suciu, told me that I have their full support in this case, and, following the signed representation contract, the retrial process is a priority for them,” Bărbosu said. “As they told me, we must function as a team, just like we did at the 2024 Olympic Games.”

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With financial concerns now appearing to be resolved, the focus returns to the CAS rehearing and the new evidence submitted by Chiles and USA Gymnastics.

Why CAS is reopening the controversial Olympic Bronze medal case

The case was reopened after Jordan Chiles and USA Gymnastics presented new video evidence to the Swiss Federal Tribunal earlier this year. The evidence came from footage recorded during the Paris Olympics floor final and was used to argue that Chiles’ coach, Cecile Landi, actually made the verbal inquiry within the allowed one-minute deadline.

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Originally, CAS ruled that Chiles’ inquiry was submitted four seconds too late. The ruling relied on the official timing information from the Omega system, which showed the inquiry being entered after the one-minute limit. Because of that, Chiles’ increased score was removed, and Ana Bărbosu was restored as the bronze medalist. However, the Swiss Federal Tribunal accepted that the new video evidence could potentially change the outcome.

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The court said the footage could show that the verbal inquiry happened before the deadline, even if the official system entry happened later. Because of this, the case was sent back to CAS for another review. Now, with the rehearing expected to move forward, the focus will be on whether CAS considers the moment the verbal inquiry was made or the time it was officially entered into the system. The latest review could determine whether Chiles regains the bronze medal or whether Bărbosu keeps the Olympic honor.