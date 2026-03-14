Jordan Chiles Clears Up on Bronze Medal Controversy Rival After NCAA Meet

It’s been almost two years since Jordan Chiles’ Olympic dream took a hit as her 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medal was reassigned to Ana Barbosu. While a new evidence of the case is still under review at the CAS, Chiles hasn’t let disappointment cloud her respect for her fellow NCAA gymnast. Just recently, ahead of her final home meet with UCLA, she once again proved why sportsmanship supersedes rivalry.

“Ana is a remarkable gymnast, and I’m not going to take that away from her,” Chiles said. “At the end of the day, we support each other. Sportsmanship is the biggest thing in the sport, and showing that is what I wanted.”

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Much of that respect was visible during the Week 10 NCAA meet on March 7, 2026, between UCLA and Stanford.

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As Barbosu performed her floor routine for Stanford, Chiles was right there, cheering her on. Hands raised, clapping, even moving along with the choreography. Chiles was clearly enjoying every moment of her rival’s performance while also scoring a 9.900 on her own floor routine to match Barbosu’s score. However, this isn’t new for Chiles.

“Ana Barbosu, she’s an amazing athlete, she’s done amazing things within her gymnastics as well,” Chiles said during the 2024 Olympics. But the admiration isn’t one-sided.

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Imago PALO ALTO, CA – MARCH 07: Jordan Chiles of the UCLA Bruins performs on the floor during a meet between the UCLA Bruins and the Stanford Cardinal on March 7, 2026 at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: MAR 07 Women s UCLA at Stanford EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260307086

Barbosu, who joined Stanford University’s gymnastics program in 2025 as a freshman, was asked if the ongoing legal proceedings over the Olympic medal weighed on her mind. She replied, “I’m just trying to be the best I can here at Stanford, as part of the team. Everything else is out of my control, so I don’t see why I should put too much energy into it.”

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So while the bronze medal controversy is still unresolved, it hasn’t affected the momentum of their present competition. Chiles seems fully focused on enjoying her final year with UCLA. Her final home meet is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2026, marking her last competition at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion.

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But at the same time, she hasn’t forgotten to keep an eye on the bronze medal case.

How could Jordan Chiles regain her medal

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Jordan Chiles originally finished fifth in the women’s floor exercise final with a score of 13.666. Her coach filed a scoring inquiry about the difficulty value of her routine, and the judges accepted it. That increase in her score placed her in third position, and she won the bronze medal in the awarding ceremony.

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Nonetheless, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation appealed the ruling by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS). They claimed that the inquiry submitted by Chiles was made beyond the one-minute time limit permitted by FIG rules. The CAS accepted and determined that the inquiry was late, and that the original score was to be used, and that Chiles would not win the bronze. That was then formally redistributed to Ana Barbosu in bronze.

The ruling was upheld by the International Olympic Committee and FIG, with Barbosu collecting the bronze in a Bucharest, Romania, ceremony. However, when the CAS ruling was issued in August 2024, Jordan Chiles and USA Gymnastics disagreed. They claimed the complaint was submitted within the stipulated period and that there were video records indicating that it was within the one-minute window.

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USA Gymnastics issued a statement calling the ruling “devastating” and committed to appealing. However, at that time, Ana Barbosu, after receiving the bronze, urged calm and blamed the judging procedures rather than the athletes themselves, saying:

“I want everyone to be fair and not throw stones at athletes of any nationality. We as athletes only want to perform as well as we can and be rewarded for our results. The problem was on the judging side – how they calculated and decided the scores,”

After CAS upheld Romania’s complaint, the medal was reassigned. Soon after, USA Gymnastics appealed to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, arguing the CAS process was procedurally flawed and didn’t consider all the evidence. But then on January 29, 2026, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court partially overturned the CAS decision, saying video and timing evidence should be considered again and sent the case back to CAS for re‑examination.

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This will provide Chiles with a new opportunity to bring her medal back on the evidence. There’s no final resolution yet from CAS on this latest review, and no official decision has been published since the case was sent back for review.