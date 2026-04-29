Jordan Chiles Face-to-Face Against LSU Rival for the Last NCAA Honor

For most of the 2026 season, Jordan Chiles was unmatched. She was ranked No.1 in the nation all-around for the first eight weeks and was the only gymnast in the country to finish the regular season in the top-five across all four disciplines and all-around. It makes her Honda Sport Award nomination no surprise. But Chiles will have to once again lock horns with the very woman who ended her reign at No.1.

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The Collegiate Women Sports Awards confirmed the news in an official press release. It revealed that Chiles was up for the 2026 Honda Sport Award for gymnastics alongside Kailin Chio, Anna Roberts and Faith Torrez.

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“UCLA’s Jordan Chiles, Kailin Chio of Louisiana State University, Anna Roberts from Stanford University and Faith Torrez of the University of Oklahoma have been announced as the four finalists for the Class of 2026 Honda Sport Award for gymnastics,” reads the press release.

It does mean that for Chiles, she’ll be back up against her rivals for one last time. The 25-year-old Olympian recently retired from collegiate gymnastics at the end of the 2026 season. Unfortunately, it didn’t end on a high note, as UCLA finished fifth in the nation. It was a close fight, but Chiles and her team fell short in the semi-finals.

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It wasn’t for a lack of effort, though, as Jordan Chiles put her best foot forward. She won the NCAA floor exercise title after earning an incredible 9.9750 to take first place. It would be her fourth NCAA title, and Chiles also finished runner-up on the balance beam. Chio and LSU, on the other hand, advanced to the final but fell agonizingly short against Oklahoma.

The gymnast scored 9.9000 on the floor and bars, and even a perfect 10 on the vault to give the Tigers a chance. It wasn’t to be in the end as they finished a whisker behind Oklahoma. But since Chio finished the regular season as the No.1 all-around in the nation, she earned the first finalist spot for the Honda Sport Award.

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The second automatic spot went to Faith Torrez, as the 2026 NCAA All-Around champion. She also led Oklahoma to their eighth national championship and their second straight. It means that both Chiles and Roberts were nominees voted into the mix. Roberts, for her credit, posted three perfect 10s during the season and received the 2026 ACC Gymnast of the Year award.

And both women walk in with accolades just as impressive as the two automatic finalists. However, if Chiles win the Honda Sport Award, she’ll be in remarkable company. After all, UCLA gymnasts have won the award a remarkable seven times since its inception in 1976. That list includes Kyla Ross (2019/20), Jill Andrews (1989/90), Kristen Maloney (2004/05) and Mohini Bhardwaj (2000/01).

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More importantly, for Chiles, it marks the final honor she can win as a UCLA gymnast. The 25-year-old called time on her collegiate career, putting out an emotional retirement letter on social media.

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Jordan Chiles pens an emotional retirement letter to UCLA

The two-time Olympian may have had a busy April, but it would have been a memorable trip. After all, it was the last time that Jordan Chiles would ever go through the rigors of collegiate gymnastics. The 25-year-old was likely going to retire as this was reportedly her final season of eligibility.

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And less than a week after their heartbreaking semi-final loss, Chiles took to Instagram to bid the program an emotional goodbye.

“Dear UCLA, Where do I even begin, never thought I would be writing a farewell😭, but here I am crying while writing,” Chiles wrote on Instagram. “You’ve taught me so much coming in as a freshman and giving me the best 4 years of my life. I’ve learned so much about myself and becoming who I am today.“

It closes the curtains on arguably one of the most incredible college gymnastics careers. That’s even if Chiles retired without an NCAA team title. The 25-year-old tried three times for one but only came as close as second place in 2025. However, Chiles still ends her time with UCLA with four NCAA titles, two PAC-12 titles and two Big Ten titles.

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Not only that, she is only one of four female gymnasts to win the NCAA, worlds and Olympic titles alongside fellow UCLA alum Kyla Ross and Madison Kocian.

“Thank you to my teammates for giving me long lasting friendships and memories. To my coaches words couldn’t describe how honored I am to be one of your athletes, that not only competed every year but you guys allowed me to be my self.,” Chiles added.

“UCLA you are a chapter that I will never forget! Thank you everyone who supported me throughout these 4 years, Love y’all so much!! With that being said- THAT GIRL! Is out❤️💕😭”

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And now, one final showdown awaits, a fitting send-off for a gymnast who spent four years and rewrote UCLA history. The Honda Sport Award may be the last dance, but Chiles has never looked better heading into one.