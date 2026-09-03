Jordan Chiles Finally Confirms LA Olympics Bid Amid New UCLA Student Coach Announcement

Jordan Chiles appeared ready to transition away from elite competition when UCLA recently announced her new role as a student coach on September 1. The 25-year-old Olympic champion completely reversed that narrative just 24 hours later. She officially confirmed her intention to chase a third Olympic appearance at the 2028 Los Angeles Games using a highly produced social media announcement.

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Chiles revealed the massive career news on Instagram through a California-themed short film titled “LA 2028… WHY NOT?”. The cinematic video features aerial views of the Southern California coastline as the gymnast makes her way toward the beach. She enlisted her legendary namesake to provide the powerful voiceover for this career-defining announcement.

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NBA icon Michael Jordan narrated the entire cinematic sequence to add massive personal significance to the reveal.

“Why again? Because the dream is still there. Why continue? Because there’s still more to give. Why now? Because not every chapter ends when people expect it to,” Michael Jordan says in the voiceover. The legendary basketball star continued detailing her relentless competitive drive as singer Normani and model Winnie Harlow made cameo appearances.

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“Why her? Because she’s that girl. Some decisions don’t need permission. Just one more bet on herself,” Michael Jordan added. “So when the world asks why she’s back for a third time? The answer is simple.” The elite gymnast then stared directly into the camera to deliver the dramatic final sequence.

“Why not?” Chiles stated before pulling down her lower lip to reveal a custom “LA 2028” grill. This highly produced confirmation immediately resolved weeks of intense public speculation regarding her athletic future. She previously hinted at this possibility during the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Phoenix on August 7.

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Chiles told reporters “The wait is still on” when directly asked about a potential comeback last month. She originally insisted she was planning to take vacations and was focusing on herself “personally, mentally” before making a final decision. This official return to elite gymnastics provides her a massive opportunity to rectify a heartbreaking international controversy.

The Olympic medal that slipped away

Chiles previously secured two team medals while competing at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Her individual experience in Paris featured the most devastating moment of her entire professional career. She initially received a 13.666 score during the women’s floor exercise final on August 5, 2024, leaving her in fifth place. Her coaching staff immediately utilized standard Olympic protocols to contest that initial evaluation.

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Coach Cécile Canqueteau-Landi submitted a formal inquiry to review the gymnast’s designated difficulty score. Judges accepted the inquiry, increasing her D-score from 5.8 to 5.9 and boosting her overall score to 13.766. That crucial one-tenth adjustment moved Chiles into third place to secure the bronze medal before a massive international protest occurred.

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Romanian officials protested the adjustment by claiming the American coaching staff submitted the inquiry after the strict one-minute deadline. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ultimately ruled the submission was four seconds late, restoring Chiles’ original score and dropping her back to fifth. Olympic officials subsequently awarded the bronze medal to Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu. This devastating administrative decision triggered a massive ongoing legal battle.

USA Gymnastics continued fighting the ruling by producing video evidence proving the inquiry was submitted within the required timeframe. The Swiss Federal Supreme Court recently sent the case back to CAS for reconsideration in January 2026 based on this new audio-visual evidence. The 25-year-old superstar will now channel that lingering frustration into her rigorous training schedule as the 2026 gymnastics calendar enters early September.