Jordan Chiles Finds Relief in Career Highlight After UCLA Farewell

Thursday’s result was far from what UCLA and Bruin fans expected. They entered Rotation 4 in second place and needed a smidge over their lowest vault score to secure their place in the final four, dubbed “Four on the Floor.” And then it all came crashing down as Minnesota made history while Jordan Chiles and the Bruins watched it all disappear. Yet despite that letdown, the Olympic gold medalist ended her collegiate gymnastics career on an individual high.

The 25-year-old gymnast was named the 2026 recipient of the AAI Award, which is awarded to the most outstanding senior collegiate female gymnast in the country.

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“Introducing the 2026 AAI Award Winner: Jordan Chiles of UCLA!” reads the statement. “From the biggest stages in gymnastics to the communities she serves, Jordan exemplifies excellence, leadership, and character.

“Her success extends far beyond competition, reflecting a commitment to making a difference wherever she goes. We’re honored to recognize Jordan as this year’s most outstanding senior female gymnast.”

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It marked an impressive return for Jordan Chiles, although her focus will probably be on UCLA’s heartbreaking semi-final performance. The Bruins were well off their best, and Chiles echoed that at the start as she fell off the bars in a rare error from the Olympian in Rotation 1. That set the tone for the remainder of the Bruins’ performance as they struggled to make up the difference.

Yet, that isn’t to say they didn’t perform, as, despite their struggles, UCLA rallied in Rotations 2 and 3, finishing with the highest score in Rotation 2 and the second-best in Rotation 3 to move back into second place. That was partly thanks to Jordan Chiles, who recovered from her uneven bars performance to score 9.9500 on the balance beam and a near-perfect 9.9750 on the floor exercise.

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Then came Rotation 4, and all the Bruins needed was a score slightly above their season low in the vault before tragedy struck. Katelyn Rosen went first for UCLA and stumbled, earning 9.2125, which would have been fine, as a team can erase its lowest score in any event. However, that tends to pile the pressure on the other gymnasts, and it’s exactly what happened when Mika Webster-Longin stepped up.

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She didn’t stumble but did take a few small steps backwards after landing, earning a 9.5875, and it meant that no matter what the others did, the Bruins were done. That was despite 9.85, 9.8, and 9.8875 scores from Riley Jenkins, freshman Ashlee Sullivan, and Jordan Chiles, respectively. It also meant that for the third season in a row, the UCLA Bruins would miss out on a spot in the final four, while Chiles will end her collegiate gymnastics career without a team title.

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However, the 25-year-old did walk away with her fourth NCAA title and her second on floor exercise, ending a historic, record-breaking season with yet another individual title.

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“I’m just happy that I went out there and gave it my all,” Chiles said as per the New York Post. “It’s a testament to everything that I’ve accomplished in the four years of being a part of UCLA, and I’m just happy that that was the last routine that people got to see.”

And yet, her head coach, Janelle McDonald, was far from shocked after Chiles was named the 2026 AAI Award winner.

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Janelle McDonald lauds Jordan Chiles after winning AAI award

The four-time NCAA champion and top-ranked floor worker this season, Chiles received the AAI Award, widely regarded as the highest individual honor in NCAA women’s gymnastics. She edged out a field of 44 senior athletes, including NCAA all-around winner Faith Torrez (Oklahoma), plus Carly Bauman (Michigan), Gabby Gladieux (Alabama) and Morgan Price (Arkansas).

It makes Chiles the fifth winner from UCLA, the most by any one school. That dominance and recognition only reinforced what those within the program have seen all season, with head coach Janelle McDonald pointing to Chiles’ influence as going far beyond titles and accolades.

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“That (the AAI Award) really shows the legacy and the impact that she’s made in NCAA gymnastics over these years and especially this year, bringing so many more eyes to our sport and competing with so much joy and authenticity,” McDonald said as per Daily Bruin. “Everybody really loves the impact that she’s had on our sport, and that award really is showcasing that.”

And while UCLA’s campaign ended in heartbreak, Jordan Chiles leaves the collegiate stage with a legacy that extends far beyond that final vault rotation. Because in the end, it’s not the fall that defines her farewell, but the impact, accolades, and lasting mark she leaves on NCAA gymnastics.