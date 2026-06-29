Jordan Chiles Follows Simone Biles’ Lead With LA Olympics Answer

There are a number of questions around the U.S. women’s gymnastics team as the 2028 LA Olympics keep on getting closer. It still remains unclear if Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles will be in action at the games or not. The two had helped the team in winning Gold in Paris two years ago, and it will be a big loss if any of them misses out.

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Biles had recently said that she is yet to take the final decision over her participation. And now Chiles has expressed a pretty similar sentiment over the matter.

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“LA28 is always on my mind,” she told PEOPLE in an interview. “I can say that. ’28 is something that I feel kind of just is up in the air. A lot of people have been talking about it constantly. Other athletes have asked me as well. Other athletes are like, ‘You should definitely do it. Where’s your mind at?’ But I think right now, since I did just come off of a season and I’ve just been trying to figure out to relax in my inner peace, in my happiness. I’ve been enjoying every vacation that I’ve gone on.

“It’s just been like, what is going to motivate me? If I do this Olympic games, I want to do it in my way. I want to understand my why. I want to understand what’s going to go into play about it. So, it’s not a no, it’s not a yes. It’s still 50/50.”

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On the other hand, Biles’ latest statement over the matter had come in April where she had refrained from providing any clarity over her participation.

“I feel like we’re still at a 50-50,” she had told CNN Sports. “We’re still on a time crunch here. Now it’s almost half of 2026, so we’re gonna have to make these decisions pretty quickly.”

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While Biles is yet to make a competitive appearance since the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chiles has been on an indefinite break since competing at the 2026 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships that concluded in April. This was the final competition of her collegiate career and it was also her last appearance for the UCLA Bruins.

Chiles made sure to end her college career on a high and put in an incredible performance at the Championships. She secured the individual floor title with a score of 9.9750, which was her fourth NCAA title overall. She also tied for second place on the balance beam with a score of 9.9500.

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Imago LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 30: UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles following her floor routine during a college gymnastics meet between the Washington Huskies and the UCLA Bruins on January 30, 2026, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Greg Fiore/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: JAN 30 Washington at UCLA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26013006020

On top of this, she was also awarded with the prestigious AAI Award for 2026. The award is presented to the nation’s top senior gymnast. She became the fifth UCLA gymnast to win the award and the first since 2013. It isn’t a surprise that Chiles has decided to take a break from the sport as she has been training rigorously over the years.

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The 25-year-old has a series of vacations planned and wants to take her time to relax. But Chiles doesn’t have any plans to settle down and has expressed her desire to explore various other ventures outside of gymnastics. She is already a New York Times best-selling author and a third-place finisher on the reality dance show, Dancing With The Stars.

But Chiles’ ambitions didn’t come to an end there, and she now has a strong desire of entering the acting world.

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Jordan Chiles opens up on her plans of entering Hollywood

“I do want to act, I want to go into the acting world,” she further said in the interview. “As a stunt double, as a voice actor, or just a character that I get to be a part of and create.”

Though she has had a number of guest appearances on television shows, Chiles is yet to take up a role in a Hollywood film. She is interested to act particularly in superhero films as they have fascinated her for a long time.

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“I know that’s crazy to say, but I love Marvel and just superheroes themselves. I still think I’m a superhero because the things that we do in gymnastics don’t make sense, but hey, it’s what we do,” she added.

Notably, Chiles was also spotted at the Toy Story 5 premiere that took place in Los Angeles in June. She certainly wants to bae a part of the Hollywood industry and it won’t be a surprise if she soon lands a major role in an upcoming film.

However, Chiles’ fans will be hoping that her Hollywood ambitions and desires to explore other ventures do not affect her career as a gymnast.