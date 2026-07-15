Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and More Olympians Lose Their Minds Over Suni Lee’s Return

The last time Suni Lee competed on the international stage was at the Paris Olympics, where she scored 13.100 in the balance beam final. But simply making it to Paris after battling two kidney diseases was a victory in itself. Soon after the Games, the Olympic champion stepped away from gymnastics to focus on her recovery. Now, nearly two years later, Lee is back, and her return has the gymnastics world buzzing, with Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and more celebrating her comeback.

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On July 14, the 23-year-old gymnast announced her return in a video shared on Instagram. The clip opened with Lee walking through a gym before a voiceover reflected on her journey back to the sport. “I know what I’m capable of,” Lee said as highlights from her career played across the screen. “I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there.”

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The video also captured Lee training in the gym again, admitting it felt “crazy” to be back. The announcement ended with a message that hinted at even bigger plans ahead. “This is more than a comeback. Stay tuned,” the final screen read.

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Lee didn’t mention competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, but the timing of her return has naturally led some to wonder whether there might be another Olympics run in the making. To further stir things up, Fanatics Studios is also in the works for a documentary that will chronicle Lee’s return to competition. It is being developed by Fanatics Studios, OBB, Cookie Jar & a Dream Studios, and is now in development talks with streaming platforms.

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As news of Lee’s comeback spread, fellow Olympians quickly filled the comments section with messages of support.

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Jordan Chiles, Aly Raisman, and more show support for Suni Lee’s return

Among those celebrating Lee’s return was her Paris Olympics teammate Jordan Chiles, who commented, “She’s back!!!!” on the announcement post.

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The reaction came as little surprise given the close bond the two gymnasts share. Ahead of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, Lee described Chiles as the teammate she most wanted to qualify alongside. “Jordan is my girl. Anytime I think about the Olympics, I just think about me and Jordan. I really love that girl and she’s just calmed me down so much and always been so supportive, and I can always just see us doing it together. That’s just the one thing that I want for the both of us,” Lee said.

The pair went on to room together in the Olympic Village and helped Team USA capture gold in the women’s team final at the Paris Olympics alongside Simone Biles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera. While Chiles has not shared her plans for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics yet, she was among the first to celebrate Lee’s return. Rivera also joined the excitement, commenting, “Yesssss,” on Lee’s comeback post.

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Aly Raisman also commented on it: “Yayyyyyyy!!! Rooting for you! ❤️.” Figure skating star Madison Chock reacted with, “Amazing ❤️❤️❤️,” while track and field legend Allyson Felix, who herself is chasing LA 28 Olympics after four years of retirement, added, “Yessss👏🏾🔥,” as athletes from across the Olympic community welcomed Lee’s return to gymnastics.

With Lee now back in the mix, excitement is also building around the possibility of a Paris 2024 Olympic team reunion at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. While a full reunion is not confirmed, several members of the gold medal-winning team have kept the door open for another Olympic run.

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Jade Carey has continued competing and has shown her desire to remain in the sport, while Hezly Rivera is also working toward another Olympic appearance. Jordan Chiles has not yet announced her plans for LA 2028, and Simone Biles has not confirmed whether she will return, although she has not completely ruled out competing on home soil.

With so much support already behind her, Lee’s comeback has become one of the most talked-about moments in gymnastics.