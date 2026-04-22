Jordan Chiles Pens Heartfelt Note to UCLA Over NCAA Gymnastics Exit

Jordan Chiles’ decorated NCAA career wasn’t supposed to end like this, but a sudden exit from the NCAA semifinals on April 16 has the star gymnast now penning a tearful goodbye to the UCLA Bruins. 5 years ago, on December 11, Chiles first walked into the gym as a Bruin in a white-and-blue leotard, knowing it was the start of a new chapter. However, when she did her final collegiate floor routine in the semis, she barely knew it would be her last, “I didn’t think it was going to be my final…” But now, it feels like she’s come to terms with it, although the reality of saying a final goodbye has made her tear up.

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On April 22, Chiles shared a goodbye post on Instagram, with a carousel of 14 photos of her UCLA experience. She accompanied it with an emotional note,“Dear UCLA, Where do I even begin, never thought I would be writing a farewell😭, but here I am crying while writing.”

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“You’ve taught me so much coming in as a freshman and giving me the best 4 years of my life. I’ve learned so much about myself and becoming who I am today,” Chiles added.

“Thank you to my teammates for giving me long-lasting friendships and memories. To my coaches words couldn’t describe how honored I am to be one of your athletes, that not only competed every year but you guys allowed me to be my self. UCLA you are a chapter that I will never forget!

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“Thank you everyone who supported me throughout these 4 years, Love y’all so much!! With that being said- THAT GIRL! Is out❤️💕😭”

The last line hits hard, especially knowing that Chiles leaves with so many unfulfilled dreams.

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In February 2026, she had said, “I want to break the record,” aiming for the NCAA perfect 10 record and a position similar to Trinity Thomas and Kyla Ross. While she could not do that with her 19 perfect 10s falling short of the 28 mark, another one of her goals slipped away when she could not get UCLA to lift the NCAA title this year. Still, what she leaves behind is a legacy that goes beyond the numbers.

No wonder, even her UCLA head coach Janelle McDonald couldn’t hold back her tears as she commented on her post, “Kinda needed a warning before seeing this post 🥹💙💛 What an amazing journey it has been, Jojo! So many incredible memories, moments, laughs, growth and fun! Love you Jo and am so proud of the impact you make on those around you, the legacy you have left at UCLA, and on our beautiful sport worldwide!…”

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Chiles’ journey at UCLA began after signing in 2020, though she delayed that due to Olympic preparation. However, she officially joined in the 2021-22 season and soon became one of the team’s biggest names, earning several perfect 10s and keeping UCLA competitive in major events. But her road till this point was not easy.

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In 2024, she stepped away from NCAA competition to train for the Paris Olympics and came back post-Games. That comeback was another twist in her UCLA tale as she juggled elite international experience and college gymnastics.

Yet, during her time at UCLA, Chiles became one of the most decorated athletes in the program, even winning the 2026 AAI Award as the top senior gymnast in the country. Beyond college, she also gained global attention, appearing on Dancing With the Stars Season 34, where she finished third, and later published a New York Times bestselling memoir in 2025 titled I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams.

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Overall, UCLA was not just a team for Chiles. It was the place where she grew, stepped away, and returned stronger! Thus, even though Jordan Chiles had some big moments ending her career at UCLA, she also had one little slip that might always be with her as she closes her UCLA journey.

Jordan Chiles’ early bars mistake that changed UCLA’s semifinal night

UCLA entered the NCAA semifinal in Fort Worth as one of the strong contenders, but the evening did not go smoothly. At the beginning of the meet, Jordan Chiles fell on the uneven bars. On her attempt to go into a handstand, she lost control and fell off the bar, which required a restart and also led to a half-point deduction. Though her fall in the bars was her first in more than a year, it was a time when UCLA could not spare even a tenth.

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That single mistake meant UCLA had to count a lower score in the rotation, and it immediately put them behind in the race for the top two spots needed to reach the final. Even so, Chiles delivered a near-perfect 9.975 by winning the NCAA floor title once again. Still, UCLA finished third in the semifinal with a 197.275, hence missing the national final by just 0.1875 points as Oklahoma and Minnesota advanced.

In retrospect, the most memorable instance is not the fall itself, but the timing. With such a tight margin, such an early error could have been one of the decisive moments, and the outcome could have been a lot different had that routine not been performed.