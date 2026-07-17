LA28 Comeback Buzz Gets Honest Response From Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist

Between Suni Lee, Katelyn Ohashi, and Jade Carey, American gymnastics fans have barely had time to process one comeback announcement before another. With all 3 chasing the same goal of competing at the LA28 Olympics, the comeback buzz has become so strong that even Aly Raisman admitted to dreaming about making one herself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On July 15, the two-time Olympic gold medalist shared a video on Instagram. Raisman revealed: “So, I had a dream last night that I announced my comeback for LA. It’s not happening, but I did have a dream about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Team USA captain explained that seeing so many gymnasts return to competition may have sparked the dream. Seeing fellow gymnasts return to elite competition got her thinking about what an Olympic comeback might look like, even if only subconsciously. “I’m so excited for them, and I can’t wait to cheer them on,” she added.

As fun as the dream sounded at first, it did not stay that way for long. Raisman explained that she soon found herself stressing over all the work that would come with an Olympic return. That reaction is understandable considering how long she has been away from competition. The last time fans saw Raisman compete was at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she helped the U.S capture team gold as part of the legendary “Final Five.” She also earned silver medals in the all-around and floor exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly a decade later, even a dream comeback felt like a lot to handle. “I woke up quite relieved when I realized that I could just be cheering everyone on,” Raisman admitted.

Imago May 25, 2012 – Chicago, Illinois, U.S. – ALY RAISMAN practices on the floor before the competition during the Secret U.S. Classic in Chicago Gymnastics 2012 – Secret U.S. Classic in Chicago – ZUMAh86

Today, Raisman works as an NCAA gymnastics analyst for ESPN, and she is more excited about watching the next generation of athletes than joining them. “I can’t believe that the LA28 Olympics are only two years out. I’m so excited,” she said. “Love seeing all of these comeback announcements. It’s so wonderful, and it’s going to be so fun to watch…I am already counting down the days.” And she is certainly not the only one looking forward to what comes next.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, Lee’s comeback has been one of the most inspiring stories in gymnastics. The Tokyo Olympic all-around champion competed at the Paris Olympics while managing a rare kidney disease and had only been back in training for about six months before the Games. Now, with LA28 on the horizon, Lee has more time to prepare and says she has learned how to manage her condition while continuing her gymnastics career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carey has already taken the first steps in her own return. The Olympic floor exercise champion competed at the 2026 American Classic in June, her first elite meet since the Paris Olympics. She qualified for the U.S. Championships and won both the vault and floor exercise titles at the event.

The most surprising return was that of Ohashi. The former UCLA superstar competed at the 2026 American Classic for the first time since 2013, when she performed at the Pan-American Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comeback journeys of Lee, Carey and Ohashi are already underway, but the biggest announcements for the gymnastics fans may involve Suni Lee’s two Paris Olympic teammates.

The biggest comeback announcements are still missing

Since the Paris Games, Simone Biles has not returned to competition or officially announced whether she plans to pursue another Olympic run. In April 2026, she admitted that her decision remains up in the air. “I feel like we’re still at a 50-50,” Biles told CNN. “We’re gonna have to make these decisions pretty quickly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Biles explained that mental health will be the biggest factor in determining whether she returns for LA28. Physically, she believes she and her coaches could prepare for another Olympic cycle, but mentally, the challenge is much more complicated. She has also made it clear that she plans to be part of the Los Angeles Olympics in some capacity, even if she is unsure whether that will be as an athlete.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Biles said, “Whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still don’t know that. But 2028 seems so far away, and my body is aging. I felt it in Paris.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Chiles finds herself in a similar position. After wrapping up her UCLA career, the Olympic gold medalist told People that she is, “just taking it day-by-day, month-by-month,” Chiles said.

The 24-year-old admitted that LA28 is never far from her mind, but she wants any decision she makes to come from the right place. “LA28 is always in my mind,” Chiles said. “If I do this Olympic Games, I want to do it my way. I want to understand my why. It’s not a no, it’s not a yes, I’m still fifty-fifty.”

For now, the comeback movement in American gymnastics is already gaining momentum. But if Biles and Chiles eventually decide to join Lee, Carey and Ohashi on the road to Los Angeles, the excitement surrounding LA28 could reach an entirely different level.