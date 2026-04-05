LSU Coach Opens Up on Star Gymnast Leaving Arena Over Major Injury

Two days back, when LSU recorded its best performance of the 2026 season, Konnor McClain boasted, “That’s still not our best, and we are capable of still so much more.” That’s where the star may have jinxed herself. Because on Saturday, when LSU needed her to pull off a special show at the NCAA Regionals Final, she ended up scratching out abruptly after a painful incident.

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Konnor McClain was on the bars when she slipped while doing her Church. She tried to regrip the bars with her fingers, but was unsuccessful and landed hard on the floor. She was down for some time, holding her arm in pain. A trainer attended to her, as an emotional McClain then walked off to the medical area.

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The Tigers immediately scratched her off the apparatus. And soon, LSU’s head coach, Jay Clark, provided an update on her situation.

“Some of it’s shoulder, some of it’s elbow. I’m not really sure exactly what part of it she aggravated on that. We won’t know for sure until we get a scan, but the docs felt like structurally everything was intact.”

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Luckily, there is no news of structure damange to McClain’s arm. Although Clark reveals the injury has involved “a lot of nerve pain that gets into her hand.”

All of this has now left Coach Clark “Just frustrated for her. Because she gets going, gets in a good rhythm and feeling good and getting her confidence going again, and then something seems to kind of knock her down and … I know she’s frustrated with that pattern.”

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Truly, injuries have been McClain’s nemesis.

Just last month, while she was warming up on the bars to face Oklahoma, she suffered an arm contusion, and that’s probably aggravated after this current fall.

In 2022, a back injury kept her from defending her U.S all around title.

Then in 2024, at the Core Hydration Classic in Hartford, she had just delivered a strong 14.200 on balance beam. Minutes later, she tore her Achilles tendon, and with it, her Olympic hopes ended.

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But despite all this, Clark has now made it clear that the team is standing behind her:

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“We just gotta let her know we love her and we’re… going to make sure we do everything in our power to get her feeling better and… get her back out there.”

Interestingly, before Saturday, McClain had been one of LSU’s most dependable forces. In the NCAA regionals win on April 3, McClain had scored a 9.950 on bars, a 9.900 on beam, and a 9.900 on floor.

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But imagine such a strong gymnast suddenly exiting the Regional Finals. That’s what LSU suddenly had to adjust without on Saturday. But how did they fare? Who replaced her?

How LSU held its nerve after Konnor McClain’s exit

The Tigers claimed the regional title with a 197.825, finishing ahead of Stanford’s 197.225. The win sends LSU to the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, marking the program’s 16th regional crown and extending its streak to four consecutive national appearances.

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Clemson (197.150) and Michigan (196.750) saw their seasons end, but the bigger question remains: how did LSU pull it off after losing Konnor McClain mid-meet?

LSU opened on vault (49.450) and looked in control right from the start. But in Rotation 2 of uneven bars (49.300), the aspect had gone down a notch, particularly following the fall by Konnor McClain. Even at that time, LSU stood its ground. Lexi Zeiss entered with 9.875, and Ashley Cowan was right behind with 9.900.

The balance beam proved to be the real test. With McClain out, LSU had to adapt quickly as Madison Ulrich stepped in to fill her spot. She scored a 9.825, and though that mark was eventually dropped, it provided crucial stability in a tense moment. Thanks to her effort, LSU still posted a strong 49.425 on beam.

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LSU sealed the night with a commanding finish on the floor, scoring 49.650 to secure the win. The lineup performed with confidence as Emily Innes and Nina Ballou each scored 9.850, while Kylie Coen added a 9.875. Those performances lifted LSU to a final total of 197.825, clinching the regional title and securing a spot at nationals.

Now the bigger question is whether LSU can keep that momentum going without Konnor McClain. If she is unable to return, the Tigers will need to reshuffle key routines on vault, bars, and beam. Every performance carries weight at this stage, and losing a gymnast as steady as McClain could be costly.

Still, the Baton Rouge showing proved LSU’s depth, and if adversity strikes again, that depth may have to deliver once more.