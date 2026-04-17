LSU HC Jay Clark Cuts Off Kailin Choi to Refocus NCAA Goal Amid Jordan Chiles Rivalry

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0.20 was all that separated LSU from the top in a tight NCAA semifinal where they finished second with a score of 197.4375 to secure their spot in the Final Four. Florida topped with 197.7875, while Georgia’s 197.2625 kept them close. But it was Kailin Chio’s floor routine that helped LSU hold its place, as she scored 9.9625. But just after the meet, when she was about to share how she handled the pressure, head coach Jay Clark stepped in and cut her moment short for a good reason.

After the meet, Chio was asked how she handles pressure and expectations following a breakout season where she spent long stretches ranked No. 1 in the country in the all-around, held a 39.795 NQS at the top of national standings, and collected 12 perfect 10s along with major titles, including SEC All-Around and Vault Champion.

She revealed to her how it has shaped her approach to competition. “You know, they actually came in for me for more years in August, and Jay and the rest of the coaching staff just told me, like, just be you; don’t try to duplicate anything. And I really took that to heart, and I actually go into each meet like you didn’t do anything the meet before. Today is a new day, and just kind of keep going with that mindset… so I think that has helped me with whatever expectations people have of me…”

But before she could go deeper into her routine and handling of pressure, LSU head coach Jay Clark stepped in and shifted the tone of the conversation back toward the team message.

“It’s not easy to do that because not everybody… goes that way,” Clark said. “You see people… trying to duplicate things year over year, and that’s kind of trap-minded thinking…” He continued by stressing that LSU’s success is built on the group, not just one athlete.

“We 100% de-emphasize the individual accomplishments not because they’re not real and not because they shouldn’t be enjoyed, but because the greater purpose of what we’re trying to do has to do with everybody on our team,” he added. He continued by highlighting the depth of LSU’s roster and the importance of every role within the program.

And LSU’s performance backed that message as they advanced to the NCAA Final for the 11th time in program history and the third time in the past four years. The meeting itself swung through different phases.

Kaliya Lincoln led the rotation with a 9.9625, and Kailin Chio was able to do the same with another 9.9625, to keep LSU squarely in the race. However, bars were the weakest rotation for LSU, with the majority of the scores falling within the 9.7s to 9.8s. An additional 9.80 by Chio contained the damage, but a poor score by the anchor routine dragged down the team mark.

Beam now was the point of pressure of the meeting. Konnor McClain came up with a clutch 9.95 to keep LSU alive, and Chio recorded a 9.8875. But low marks in the rotation, a 9.425, which fell into the lineup count, left the margin narrow as the last rotation approached. And that is what Clark says is the contribution of each.

“There were 21 kids on our team this year, and not all of them are going to end up in the newspaper, but they all play a vital role in our success, whether they’re in a lineup or whether they’re on the side videoing with our iPad or whether their presence is missed when they’re not there.” Clark also pointed to the culture behind the scenes, where small actions and relationships matter just as much as competition results.

“We really work hard to recognize the little things that don’t necessarily make a press conference but that can provide balance and context for the success that an individual may have. And none of that works… unless they believe that that’s the kind of people that they want to be and the kind of teammates that they want to be, so it’s a big part of what we try to do.”

And we saw that in the meet when everything came down to the floor, where LSU closed the meet with control and execution. Amari Drayton opened with a 9.9375 to spark momentum, followed by Chio’s 9.9625, one of the highest scores of the rotation. Even with a few lower marks in the lineup, LSU held enough advantage from earlier routines to finish strong.

Ultimately, it was a collective effort during all four rotations that saw LSU through the most difficult situations and to the national final, where performance under pressure was the key to winning the meet by fractions. The same uniformity will be important in the Final Four, particularly when they will find themselves against a UCLA team that is led by Jordan Chiles.

Kailin Chio and Jordan Chiles could meet on the biggest stage

A sophomore, Kailin Chio, has already established one of the most powerful seasons in NCAA gymnastics. Being an NCAA Champion, SEC All-Around Champion, and the number-one-ranked gymnast in the country at different points of the year, she is now heading into the Final Four with momentum and control in all four events.

As it stands, Chio is leading the national discussion in all-around, vault, and beam, and her consistency has been the main staple of the LSU season. She has competed on a challenging Yurchenko 1.5 vault, which has been one of the most consistent landers throughout the season, landing most of her attempts. And that has already impressed Chiles.

“One person that I really think is phenomenal and what she’s been doing is Kailin Chio,” Jordan Chiles praised. “Girly Pop, if I could stick like you all the time, I would because, man oh man, she is a stick machine, but you know, she understands her craft.”

That consistency has naturally pulled her into a season-long comparison with UCLA star Jordan Chiles, who is still competing in her semifinal session. Chiles has also delivered a strong year, with eight perfect 10.0 scores and a reputation for producing high-impact routines when it matters most. She has been ranked among the top all-around gymnasts in the country and regularly posts scores in the high 39.7 range, keeping her right in the same national tier as Chio.

So how can we actually see this rivalry unfold? It all boils down to a single thing: both teams are at the same level. LSU has already made it to the Final Four. UCLA will now have to complete its semifinal game and finish within the top two to join them. When that happens, both Chio and Chiles are in the “Four on the Floor” final, where the team and individual titles are determined in the same arena.