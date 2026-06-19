“Make Me Sad”: Simone Biles Fires Back at False Narrative Around Health Scare

This is the second time Simone Biles has had to make the same point in three months. Biles’ trip to Belize was meant to be a break after she had a medical emergency she described as “almost dying.” The 7x Olympic gold medalist took some time away with her husband, Jonathan Owens, hoping to recharge her batteries. Instead, it led to online judgment about her recovery.

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On June 17, Biles shared photos from Belize on her Instagram. In the first image, she wore a black bikini with white straps and sunglasses, with her hair styled in long braids while holding a green drink. Other photos showed her standing on a wooden deck at what appeared to be a resort, enjoying a relaxed setting away from training and competition. She even captioned the post, “relaxing in paradise 🖤🐚👙”

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However, the post quickly sparked negative reactions. One user commented, “Almost died but look at these traveling selfies… 😂😂😂.” Biles responded directly, saying the comment made her sad.

She shared, “Ugh, these comments make me sad. a little over two weeks ago, I experienced a serious medical emergency that could have ended very differently, and this trip has been part of allowing myself to heal & appreciate being here. I hope you understand that life changing experiences can shift your perspective. & that you’re able to extend a little more grace to others moving forward 😘 have a nice day!”

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Biles is yet to share the full details of her medical issue after initially stating she would explain it “sooner or later.” Almost two weeks later, she still has not revealed more. But that doesn’t give anyone the right to pass judgment on how she celebrates her vacation, does it? And that’s the point some fans seem to miss.

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In another exchange under the same post, a user questioned her about the drink she was holding in the first picture on the carousel, writing, “Almost died but on vacation drinking??” Biles replied directly, “I don’t owe you anything but have you ever heard of non alcoholic drinks”

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While Biles has not yet shared full details of what happened, she has said she is feeling better. What’s sad is that this is the second time Biles has had to address fan boundary violations in three months.

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Simone Biles asks fans for privacy during Madrid Laureus awards trip

Simone Biles was invited to attend the Laureus World Sports Awards on April 19 at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain. She was one of the elite athletes from around the world attending one of the sport’s most prestigious award nights as a Laureus Ambassador and special guest. It was a quieter personal trip, as she made the trip without her husband, who remained in the United States for training camp with the Indianapolis Colts.

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Reports from Madrid noted that fans outside her hotel waited for hours to meet her, making the trip more intense and overwhelming than it should have been. Later, Biles spoke to her fans through a direct message on Instagram, addressing the situation.

“Okay I realllilly love how passionate and dedicated y’all are, BUT I have to be honest. It really makes me anxious when you stand outside of the hotel all day. Can we please please please love from afar 🤍🤍🤍🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾 & respect privacy xx.”

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Despite her appreciation for the support, her message made her boundary clear. She welcomed fan interaction in public spaces, but asked for space and privacy when she is off the clock and away from public events.