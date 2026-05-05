Man Jumps Alysa Liu in Third Scary Encounter Since Olympic Gold Medal

Nobody, not even Alysa Liu, expected her to blow up like that. She entered Milan as a medal hopeful, but left with two Olympic gold medals and as a newly crowned superstar. That status has unfortunately led to two incidents with overzealous fans and now, Liu had to deal with a fan nearly jumping her on the stairs ahead of her debut at the MET Gala.

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That is, as per a video posted on TikTok and reposted on X by a fan. It shows what appears to be a man attempting to climb over the barricades between the road and the Metropolitan Museum. The location hosted the 2026 edition of the MET Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the museum. And all this happened while Liu was just about to make her entrance, walking across the red carpet.

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The 20-year-old Olympian was standing on the museum stairs, posing for photographs. That’s when the person attempted to climb the barricades but the fences collapsed. The NYPD pounced on the culprit almost immediately, and security guards joined in to subdue the person.

The fan taking the video was visibly shocked. Liu, on the other hand, didn’t seem all that rattled. She continued posing for photographs before being led inside by her escort. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened to her.

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The 20-year-old thrived at the 2026 Milan Olympics, as her double-Olympic-gold-winning performance and story struck the right chord with fans. It saw her popularity rise overnight, and as is usually the case, it has forced Alysa Liu to deal with fan trouble. Her first incident occurred as soon as she landed back in America, when a fan chased her to her car.

The incident shocked Liu, and she took to social media to ask for space. The figure skater wrote on her story, as per PEOPLE, said, “All up in my personal space. Someone chased me to my car bruh.”

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That plea worked for a while. But things changed the moment she landed in Japan. Liu was stunned when she revealed that fans kept showing up at the hotels where she was staying. They wanted autographs and photos, which Liu refused as she didn’t want them to know where she was staying.

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However, a few fans didn’t abide by that and even followed her and Isabeau Levito during their Stars on Ice tour in the country. But Amber Glenn came to their rescue, as Liu revealed.

“She (Amber Glenn) saved me out of a sticky situation in Japan where me and Isabeau, we were arm-in-arm being followed by men and they kept stopping in front of us and Amber literally was like, ‘Get back.’ She’s mama bear,” Liu told Interview Magazine.

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It’s the price of overnight fame and nobody is learning that faster than Alysa Liu. However, luckily for her, Amber Glenn has been there throughout her journey, supporting her and keeping her safe. And Glenn hasn’t been the only one.

Alysa Liu opens up on her fellow skaters helping her

Going into the 2026 Milan Olympics, few expected Alysa Liu to walk out as a superstar. If anything, Ilia Malinin or even reigning US champion Amber Glenn were the ones expected to do well. Fate had other plans, though, and instead Liu won two Olympic golds to seal the deal. That, plus her effervescent personality, shifted the spotlight onto her and the sport.

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It has meant that Liu’s life has changed completely and in a way she never expected. So much so, that the lack of privacy she now has has shocked the 20-year-old Olympian.

“I mean, I feel normal now because I’m with the rest of the skaters,” Liu explained. “But when I was home, it was kind of like, “Whoa, everybody knows me” and I was like, “I can’t really go do the stuff I normally do anymore.” So that sucks, in a way. But I guess that’s the price I’ve got to pay.”

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However, Liu is currently on tour with Stars on Ice alongside both Malinin and Glenn. They’re not the only ones as Levito and a catalogue of other stars are also a part of the tour. For Alysa Liu, it has allowed her the chance to take a break from the fame alongside people who have known her for years.

“I’ve been really enjoying tour,” she added. “It just feels so normal because this is what I always do. I get to skate every day. I get to be with skaters and they don’t treat me any differently because we’ve all known each other for so many years. Right now, it’s nice to have some normalcy.”

And while the latest scare at the MET Gala only adds to a growing list of unsettling encounters, it also underlines just how quickly Alysa Liu’s life has changed since Milan.