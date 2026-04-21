Nationality Transfer Gymnast’s Lawyer Gives Update on Online Harassment Case

This month, Djenna Laroui confirmed that World Gymnastics had approved her nationality change, calling it a “great honor” to have represented France while admitting the move had long been on her mind. “I knew that one day I would change my sporting nationality…I simply did not know when,” she wrote. However, the decision sparked sharp backlash from fans and ex-teammates, who branded it a “betrayal” and unleashed online chaos that prompted the gymnast to pursue legal action. Five days on, the case has progressed, with her lawyer now providing an update as authorities continue to examine the matter.

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On April 21, the Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the complaint filed last week. The National Unit for Combating Online Hate assigned the case to the Central Office for Combating Hate Crimes, hence marking a formal step in the legal process. Even Laroui’s lawyer, Nabil Boudi, shared an update that says:

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“I commend the National Human Rights Program’s (PNLH) swift action, which correctly grasped the seriousness of the situation by recognizing the racist nature of all the offenses,” Djenna Laroui’s lawyer, Nabil Boudi, told AFP.

“My client was primarily harassed because of her Algerian nationality,” he stated.

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The complaint covers messages posted on X since 12 April 2026, including cyberharassment, public racist insults, and incitement to hatred. According to the legal filing, the messages came from multiple accounts after her nationality switch became public.

Imago Djenna Laroui, FRA, during podiumtraining at 2025 Europeans in Leipzig 24/05/2025 *** Djenna Laroui, FRA, during podiumtraining at 2025 Europeans in Leipzig 24 05 2025 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHNxSUI

Earlier, her lawyer had confirmed that they were pursuing all individuals involved, as he said, “Since her decision, Ms. Laroui has been subjected to a large number of messages, posts, and comments of a demeaning, defamatory, and frightening nature on social media,” he said. “These repeated and widespread actions go beyond sports criticism and seriously affect her dignity.”

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He further added, “My client has tasked me with pursuing all the individuals who participated in this hate campaign. Her decision was personal.”

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For now, the investigation continues, with authorities still working through evidence and tracking the accounts involved in the online abuse. But why did she choose to switch nationality in the first place?

Why Djenna Laroui chose Algeria after years in French gymnastics

Laroui had been the French representative in the junior and senior ranks for almost 10 years of her career and developed her career within the major international events, such as European Championships and World Cups. She became the French all-around champion in 2023 and won a team all-around bronze at the 2025 European championship in Leipzig.

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Despite that progress, she missed out on several major selections, including the 2023 and 2025 World Championships, and also the 2024 Olympic Games, where Djenna Laroui was named only as a reserve. This was a turning point in her career and significantly contributed to making her think of a change. She finally decided to represent Algeria this year, a decision also noted among other elite gymnasts who are dual eligible.

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Born in Lyon, she qualifies for Algeria through her family background, with both parents of Algerian origin, giving her the option to compete for either country under international rules. So, she made her debut for Algeria recently and immediately made an impact, winning multiple gold medals at national championships. Shortly after that, she formally changed her nationality, which was subsequently accepted by World Gymnastics.

“This was not a decision I took lightly,” Djenna Laroui said. “The idea had always been lingering in the back of my mind. I knew that one day, I would switch my sporting nationality. I simply didn’t know when. Today, that opportunity has presented itself, and I have decided to seize it.”

She added, “Today, I am making this choice in full alignment with my true self. I know that my loved ones support me and believe in my project. I will do my very best to make the Algerian people proud.”

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Djenna Laroui’s move also places her alongside athletes like Kaylia Nemour, who previously switched from France to Algeria in 2022 after a dispute with the French federation. Nemour later went on to win Olympic gold on uneven bars at Paris 2024. There are also reports that the rise in popularity of Algeria to dual-eligibility gymnasts might have been driven by the success of Nemour, particularly as the country gears up for future Olympic games, such as Los Angeles 2028.