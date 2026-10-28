“No One Asked for This”: Fans Divided Over Jordan Chiles’ New Documentary Amid Olympic Bronze Medal Controversy

More than two years after the Paris 2024 Olympics, the controversy surrounding Jordan Chiles’ stripped floor exercise bronze medal remains unresolved, with new evidence giving the American gymnast another chance to challenge the decision. Amid the ongoing legal battle, Chiles is preparing for a new project, with her journey set to be explored in the upcoming documentary. However, the announcement has drawn mixed reactions from fans, with some eager to hear her story while others question whether the film will address the Olympic controversy that continues to follow her.

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Titled Fair Play: The Jordan Chiles Story, the documentary is being produced by Andscape, Campfire Studios, and Select Entertainment. Directed by Trishtan Williams, whose previous work includes Netflix’s Starting 5, the film is scheduled to premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in fall 2027, ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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The film will explore Chiles’ experiences as an elite gymnast, her life in the public eye, and the personal challenges that have shaped her journey. Rather than focusing only on her medals and performances, it will also examine her identity, ambitions, and efforts to define success on her own terms. Chiles said she is looking forward to sharing these experiences with audiences as she works toward LA28.

“My journey in gymnastics has taught me a lot about resilience, perseverance, and the importance of defining success on my own terms,” Chiles said. “As I work toward LA28, I’m excited to partner with Andscape and Hulu to share more of my story, reflect on the experiences that have shaped me, and explore what it means to step into this next chapter while reclaiming my narrative.”

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Director Trishtan Williams also highlighted the personal side of the gymnast that the film will explore. “Jordan is so much more than an extraordinary athlete. She’s a young woman navigating immense expectations while finding the courage to define herself on her own terms,” Williams said. He added that the documentary would explore her joy, vulnerability, ambition, and resilience, giving viewers a closer look at the person behind the athlete. This perspective will also connect with Chiles’ achievements and experiences beyond competitive gymnastics.

In 2022, Chiles was one of three Black gymnasts to sweep the podium at the U.S. Championships. She has also found success as an author, with her memoir I’m That Girl becoming a bestseller, and reached a wider television audience through Dancing With the Stars, where she finished third. She has also used her platform to speak about mental health and body positivity, issues that remain important in conversations about the pressures faced by elite athletes.

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Despite the documentary’s broader focus, the controversy surrounding Chiles’ Paris 2024 bronze medal remains a major part of the public conversation about her career. Some fans are hoping the film will cover the dispute in detail, while others are simply interested in seeing more of her life beyond the headlines.

Fans divided over Jordan Chiles’ new documentary

“Hopefully it tells like her whole story bc the jordan chiles is so much more than just The Bronze,” one fan wrote. Another commenter shared their interest in the project, writing, “this will be interesting to watch!”

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The timing of the release has also prompted questions about whether the legal battle will be resolved before the film reaches audiences. “There’s a good chance the CAS case will be completed before this is released, though no guarantees of course,” one user commented. Another questioned releasing a documentary while the case remained unresolved, writing, “I guess it’s somewhat common to release documentaries while a case is still unresolved? Seems odd, but I know I’ll be watching!”

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These early comments suggest that viewers are curious about both Chiles’ broader story and the controversy that changed the outcome of her Paris 2024 Olympic floor exercise final. Whether the documentary will examine the legal dispute in detail remains unclear, but the episode continues to draw attention as Chiles looks ahead to the next chapter of her career.

The women’s floor exercise final took place on August 5, 2024, with Chiles competing last. Her initial score of 13.666 placed her fifth. Her coach, Cecile Landi, submitted an inquiry challenging the difficulty score awarded for her routine. The judges accepted the inquiry and raised her difficulty score from 5.800 to 5.900, increasing her total to 13.766 and moving her into third place. Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade won gold with 14.166, while American teammate Simone Biles took silver with 14.133.

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However, Romania challenged the result over the timing of the American team’s inquiry. Because Chiles was the final gymnast, her team had one minute after her score was posted to submit its request. On August 10, 2024, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the inquiry had arrived after the deadline. The official timing record put it at 64 seconds after the score was posted, four seconds beyond the limit.

CAS ordered Chiles’ original score to be reinstated, moving her back to fifth place. Romanian gymnast Ana Maria Bărbosu was subsequently awarded the bronze medal. The decision concerned the timing of the inquiry, rather than a finding that Chiles had cheated or that her routine was invalid.

The dispute took another turn when USA Gymnastics presented video footage that it said challenged the official timing record. According to the organization, the footage showed Landi making her initial request 47 seconds after Chiles’ score was posted, followed by a second statement at 55 seconds. If the first request counted as the official inquiry, it would have fallen within the one-minute deadline.

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The footage was not considered in the original CAS ruling. USA Gymnastics said it had not been available to the team in time for the hearing and argued that it had not been given enough time to prepare its case. CAS initially declined to reopen its decision, prompting Chiles and the U.S. gymnastics authorities to pursue a legal challenge before Switzerland’s Federal Supreme Court.

On January 23, 2026, the Swiss court issued a decision, announced publicly on January 29, accepting the request to review the case based on the new video evidence and sending it back to CAS for reconsideration. The ruling did not immediately restore Chiles’ bronze medal. Instead, it gave her team another opportunity to have the evidence examined, leaving the final outcome dependent on the renewed proceedings.

Despite the interest surrounding the documentary, not all fans are looking forward to the project. One critic dismissed the announcement, writing, “literally no one asked for or wants this.”

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With Fair Play: The Jordan Chiles Story expected to premiere in fall 2027, ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, attention will turn to whether the film addresses the medal controversy that continues to follow Chiles.