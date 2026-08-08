“Not Easy”: Simone Biles’ Rival Clears Up on Comeback Plans Ahead of LA28

While Simone Biles is still weighing whether to return to gymnastics for LA28, her Paris Olympic rival Rebeca Andrade is already trying a new approach. Andrade recently competed at the 2026 Brazilian Championships in Brasília, where she chose to compete only on vault. However, fans also got a glimpse of what she has been working on during podium training, including changes to her uneven bars routine and her return to balance beam.

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During an interview at the Brazilian Championships, Andrade was asked directly whether she planned to perform a Gienger in her new uneven bars routine. Her response left little room for doubt.

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“No. And I can already say it: I’m not, guys. I’m not doing a Gienger,” Andrade said. She made it clear that the decision was not because she struggled with the skill. In fact, she had trained it and felt comfortable performing it.

The change is part of a wider rethink of her uneven bars composition. Andrade admitted, “It’s not easy, right? I think whenever you change something, there’s a certain level of difficulty,” she said. Still, she is enjoying the process and working closely with coach Chico to create a routine that suits her.

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She added, “He still helps me quite a bit with the exercises. I haven’t been doing many things on my own…”

She also stressed that she is not rushing anything. Her return is happening gradually, with her coach and club supporting her throughout the process. While the changes on bars and beam are still taking shape, Andrade showed that she remains a major force on vault.

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Andrade produced a standout vault and recorded 14.800, giving her the highest vault score in the world this year at the time of the competition. Afterward, she admitted that she was pleased with what she had accomplished.

“I was really happy and proud. I came here to do just one apparatus; I accomplished what I came to do, and I helped my team, so I think that’s the most important thing. I’m coming back gradually, at my own pace, in my own way…”Andrade said,

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Andrade also gave fans an encouraging update on balance beam. For the first time since the Paris Olympics, Andrade completed a full beam routine without a mat or other support. And she liked what she felt. “I felt really good,” she said. The Brazilian explained that she is comfortable with her skills and wants to continue bringing beam back without creating unnecessary pressure.

That approach is important for Andrade because confidence appears to be at the center of her comeback. “I think that’s what matters: always feeling confident about what I’m doing and being happy,” she added.

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There is already hope that beam could return to her competition program at the World Championships or Olympics. At Paris 2024, Andrade even outscored Biles on uneven bars in the team final, posting 14.533 to Biles’ 14.400. Now, as the Brazilian prepares for another Olympic cycle, she is making changes to her routine and taking a more gradual approach to defend her Olympic title.

The Gienger is now officially out of her new uneven bars routine. With Biles still deciding whether LA28 will be part of her story, Andrade is quietly building her own path toward the next Olympic cycle. And if her latest comments are anything to go by, the next version of Rebeca Andrade could look very different from the one fans watched in Paris where she won just 1 gold medal in the Paris Olympics.