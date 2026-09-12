“Not Really Sure Exactly What’s Going On”: Simone Biles Gets Real About NFL Knowledge

Simone Biles knows the player well, but she cannot say the same for the game. After winning four medals at the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles stepped away from gymnastics but kept supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens, in the NFL. From the Green Bay Packers to the Bears to the Colts, she has continued to show up for him. In 2026, her football knowledge seems to still be a work in progress.

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In December 2024, she joked that she could “probably explain it to a 5-year-old,” but admitted it “might not make sense” if she tried explaining it to a 25-year-old. Nearly two years later, it seems Biles still has plenty to learn about football.

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Ahead of Owens’ first regular-season game with the Indianapolis Colts, Biles spoke to CNN about life as an NFL wife and admitted that she is still not fully comfortable with the sport. When asked about her football knowledge, the Olympic champion gave herself a score of around 50%. “I’m not really sure exactly what’s going on the whole entire time,” Biles admitted.

That does not mean she is not paying attention. Biles said, “I am dedicated in watching my husband achieve his dreams.” She said she feels especially nervous when he is under pressure during important games. She understands what it is like to compete at the highest level and said she feels for him when the pressure starts to build.

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The couple also often compares football and gymnastics, including which sport is harder and which injuries are worse. “It’s definitely gymnastics. There’s no argument over that,” she said, while joking that Owens would probably have a very different opinion. She joked that if she trained for football for two months, she could probably do some of the things without getting hurt.

“If you did gymnastics, I don’t know what the ending would look like for you,” she joked. While she may not understand every play, Biles said she is dedicated to watching Owens achieve his dreams. She admitted that she gets especially nervous during the playoffs because she knows the pressure he feels.

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“But other than that, I’m just there for a good time,” Biles said.

Sure, Biles may still be learning football, and she has even had some funny moments with NFL terminology. She recalled posting on Instagram that Owens was going to “training camp,” only for him to call and correct her. “Babe, it’s not training camp, it’s OTAs,” Owens told her. He then joked, “That is very cute of you.” Still, Biles has come a long way from when she first started learning the sport.

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She has previously admitted that she knew “absolutely not a thing about football” when she began attending NFL games. By 2024, she said she had “learned so much,” with other players’ wives and girlfriends even noticing how much her knowledge had improved. While Biles is still trying to figure out football, Owens has made a real effort to understand gymnastics.

“He knows so much about gymnastics,” Biles has said. When Owens and Biles first connected in 2020, he knew very little about gymnastics. Over time, however, he began watching Biles’ routines closely and learning more about how the sport works. By 2024, he knew her routines well enough to follow along during competitions and even learned how to keep track of gymnastics scores.

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Biles has explained that Owens really gets into something when he wants to learn it. After seeing her parents keep scoresheets during competitions, he asked where he could get one and began keeping track himself. That makes their relationship even more interesting.