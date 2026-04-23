Olivia Dunne Makes Bold Career Choice in Hollywood Post-Gymnastics Stint

For most elite gymnasts, a career-threatening injury marks the final chapter. That’s what led Olivia Dunne to pivot—but to where? That question lingered in her mind as she scrolled through social media until inspiration struck. By the time NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) arrived, she had positioned herself perfectly. It all came together almost effortlessly, and now it’s paying off as she takes a bold leap into Hollywood.

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After all, the 23-year-old knew exactly what she wanted to do after her Olympic dreams were shattered, and that was acting. In the age of social media, Dunne’s online presence strengthened her case. More importantly, acting appealed to the performer in her.

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“I’ve always loved performing, and I’m a perfectionist,” Dunne told USA TODAY. “I mean, as a gymnast, you’re always striving for that perfect score. And I [thought] this would be such a fun lane to go in and navigate because I’ve always been interested in acting, but being a student athlete at school, there’s only so much time you have in a day.”

It shows that despite having earned her first major role in the upcoming Baywatch reboot, Dunne hasn’t forgotten about her gymnastics past. After all, while she may be a social media superstar now, her career started in a gymnastics gym. But a career-threatening ankle injury derailed that.

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She then switched gears, with a stay in the hospital helping spark that shift, and began focusing on social media, improving her presence and staying ahead. It eventually clicked, especially after NIL turned her into one of the highest-earning athletes.

That led to modeling opportunities as Dunne graced the covers of Sports Illustrated, Maxim, and other publications. Alongside that, Dunne continued rising as a gymnast, earning 2025 WCGA Academic All-American honors, 2024 WCGA Academic All-American, and the 2024 NCAA team gold as well.

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However, it was still a tough journey, and she celebrated when she landed Baywatch.

“Everybody knows Baywatch. It’s an iconic franchise from years and years ago,” Dunne revealed. “So, to be able to be part of this new ensemble and to be surrounded by such talented actors and actresses. I mean, I get to learn from a Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell every day on set, that’s huge.”

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While Baywatch is her first break into Hollywood, where did it all begin?

Olivia Dunne opens up about her first audition

For the American, life is always about juggling multiple balls in the air: a collegiate gymnastics career, auditioning and modeling, alongside maintaining her social media presence. Things weren’t going well, however, as she admitted that her first-ever audition was for The White Lotus.

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“So, actually, my first audition ever was in person for a big show,” Dunne told Boardroom. “Am I allowed to even say? I don’t know. I didn’t get it, but it was for White Lotus, Season 4.”

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In fact, the 23-year-old was even nervous before and during the audition, but she simply focused on the fact that she had done tougher things.

“I was obviously a bit nervous at first,” Dunne admitted. “I was like, ‘Oh, man, what if I forget the lines?’ Pause. I’ve done things way harder than this in my life. Whoa. I flipped on a beam in front of 13,500 people. It’s different. I think I would rather have done a backflip in front of the casting director, but I mean, I went there, I put it all out there.

“It was my first audition. I didn’t know what to expect, and it was honestly really fun. And I’ve done a few more auditions since. Not in person, but that one was pretty cool. I did enjoy doing it in person. It felt like I was an athlete again.”

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Now, with her first major role secured and more auditions behind her, Dunne’s shift from gymnastics to acting is firmly underway. And much like her time on the mat, she’s approaching Hollywood with the same precision, persistence, and long-term focus.