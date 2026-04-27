Olivia Dunne Returns to LSU Gymnastics Facility Amid Hollywood Career Shift

Olivia Dunne ended her final college gymnastics appearance in tears, waving an emotional goodbye to fans after LSU was knocked out of the 2025 NCAA semifinals. At that moment, she shared, “Time flies when you’re having fun” she said, reflecting on her five years with the program. Now, as it’s been nearly a year since she left LSU and gymnastics, it seems Olivia Dunne is back to LSU briefly and is marking the moment in an unexpected way.

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Recently, Olivia Dunne shared an Instagram story update from LSU’s gymnastics arena, where she was seen performing some clean flips and sticking landings. In one of the clips, her landing drew praise in the background with a voice saying, “That was great,” while Dunne captioned it simply, “I was kinda excited.” While she has officially stepped away from competitive gymnastics, the former NCAA champion still appears deeply connected to the environment.

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Though Livvy’s career trajectory took a 180-degree turn, she never seems to have forgotten her roots. But Hollywood’s call for Livvy came rather quicker than expected. Dunne has recently been cast in FOX’s reboot of Baywatch as a recurring character, a junior lifeguard named Grace. Modelling and acting had always been her dream, as she revealed earlier this year.

Imago Credit: Instagram/ Olivia Dunne

“It’s something I’ve been passionate about for quite some time,” she told PEOPLE. “Now that I’m done with school, I have more time to lean into the acting stuff and the creative side of things.” Still, despite her Hollywood plans, she has not completely stepped away from LSU.

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Earlier in March, Dunne was back in Baton Rouge to cheer on her old team at the PMAC for a gymnastics competition. In a video, she was seen standing on the sidelines, wearing a stylish ensemble and enjoying the show.

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During the visit, LSU football coach Lane Kiffin even joked that she missed gymnastics when he said, “You wish that was you, huh?” Dunne chuckled in response and, in her caption, replied, “He’s not wrong.”

But that raises the question, while Olivia Dunne is building a Hollywood path, people still wonder if her LSU visit hints at a return to gymnastics. But for someone who grew up in the sport, it is never that simple.

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Gymnastics built Olivia Dunne before everything changed

Olivia Dunne began gymnastics at the age of 3. By the time she was 5, she was in pre-team training, and as she developed, she moved into the junior elite level in the U.S. system and started competing at national junior events. In 2017, she placed 6th in the all-around at the City of Jesolo Trophy.

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She was recruited to the LSU Tigers’ gymnastics program on a full scholarship in 2020. She primarily competed on bars and floor, and became a consistent part of the team. She consistently performed well, with scores of up to 9.9 on bars, and was a member of the LSU team that won the NCAA Championship in 2024, the program’s first national title.

In 2025, she officially stepped away from gymnastics, writing, “Gymnastics, you have filled my heart and will always be a part of me. You’ve shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport,” Dunne continued. “You were my first love.”

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After that, her focus shifted away from competition. She moved into brand work, fashion, and media, appearing in campaigns, magazine features like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and collaborations with major beauty and lifestyle brands. Alongside that, she built a strong social media presence with 5.2M followers.

And still, even after stepping away, the story around her does not feel completely closed.