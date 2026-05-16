Olympian’s Mother-Coach Suspended Over Investigations Into Viral Abuse Video

Training footage surfaced showing 56-year-old head coach of Romania’s national gymnastics team Camelia Voinea verbally abusing her daughter, 2024 Paris Olympian Sabrina Voinea. In response to the viral video, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation launched a formal disciplinary case. Six months later, the controversy escalated, resulting in Voinea’s suspension.

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On May 15, the federation confirmed that coach Camelia Voinea has been temporarily suspended from all federation activities while the case is being reviewed by state authorities.

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The federation said in its official statement that: “Within the ongoing disciplinary procedure in the case of Ms. Camelia Voinea, the Disciplinary Commission of the FRG completed the preliminary analysis stage and concluded that the issues raised require a judicious and specialized analysis by the competent state authorities.”

They further added, “Following the proposal of the Disciplinary Committee, the FRG Executive Committee approved the notification of the competent institutions and the suspension of the disciplinary procedure until the investigation is resolved.”

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The federation also reaffirmed the presumption of innocence until judicial proceedings are completed, while stressing the need for a fair and objective review of the case. “The Federation reaffirms respect for the principle of the presumption of innocence until the completion of judicial proceedings and supports the need for a fair and objective analysis,” the statement read.

Imago April 7, 2016: Gymnast Laurie Hernandez trains on the uneven bars at the Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships in Everett, Washington. Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships APR 8 – ZUMAc04_

An 1988 Summer Olympics silver-medal Romanian gymnast, Voinea has been coaching since 1994 and was the first to perform a double layout front somersault. Her 1988 Olympic silver and 30-year coaching record did not shield her from accusations.

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Camelia rejected the federation’s decision, calling it unfair. Speaking to Observant News.ro: “It’s wrong. Because there are people who want to steal my work. This was followed here, and they want to take Sabrina, who is next to me and can declare at any time that she doesn’t work with anyone else and that only her mother was a champion and has the education she has.”

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But it is worth noting that the accusations against Camelia are not a one-off incident.

The growing scandal around Camelia Voinea

The first sparks of the scandal came from gymnast Denisa Golgota, who accused her training environment of physical and psychological harassment without naming Voinea directly. Alongside gymnasts Mara Ceplinschi and Anamaria Mihăescu, she filed formal complaints with the federation, revealing that multiple athletes had felt unsafe under the same supervision.

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“I can say that it happened many times that girls came to me and said what they heard, that that person, like, would punch me. The bullying wasn’t just in the training room; it was bullying and harassment as well. I think everyone knows what I mean, and the people I train with in the gym are the ones who harassed me and tried to make me give up mentally,” said Denisa Golgota.

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Former Romanian women’s gymnastics coach Patrick Kiens remembers that there were many stories of Camelia being aggressive. As recalled, “When I worked there, there were many rumors about Camelia being aggressive.”

Carmencita Constantin, former president of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation, added, “It is beyond normality; it is something that cannot be accepted. There have been coaches suspended both here and abroad for far less.”

With multiple athlete complaints, troubling footage, and former coaches speaking out, the case has put a spotlight on athlete safety and the culture in gymnastics again. Popular coaches like Maggie Haney, Qi Han, and Arma Barutin were suspended for emotional abuse, and Camelia could join the list.