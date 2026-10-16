Olympic Champion Hezly Rivera Once Again Faces Injury Concern Ahead of World Championships Debut

Back in 2025, fresh off her Olympic gold medal triumph at the Paris 2024 Games, Hezly Rivera was eager to make her mark at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. However, an ankle injury dashed those hopes before she could even secure her place on the American team. Now, a year later, the 18-year-old gymnast is facing another injury concern ahead of her Worlds debut in Rotterdam on October 17.

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During podium training on October 15, 2026, the 18-year-old appeared with her left ankle taped, skipped vault, marked through her floor routine without completing her tumbling passes, and modified her balance beam dismount. Speaking afterward, Rivera confirmed that she was experiencing ankle pain and explained why she had adjusted her training.

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“Yeah, so I am having some ankle pain in my left ankle, so I just wanted to modify my training so I can properly heal,” Rivera said when asked about her condition, as shared by Gymnastics Now on Oct 15. When asked how she sustained the injury, she declined to share further details, saying, “I’d rather just not say.” Despite the setback, Rivera remained positive about finally reaching the World Championships after missing last year’s competition.

Reflecting on her first podium training experience, she described the atmosphere within the American team as enjoyable and praised the bond she shares with her teammates. “It was so fun and being with these group of girls is just really fun and we’re all pretty close in age too,” she said. Rivera also praised Skye Blakely’s leadership and said she was grateful to be competing alongside Claire Pease, whom she trains with every day. Watching her teammates’ hard work pay off made the experience even more special.

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However, Rivera acknowledged that the training session had not unfolded as she had hoped, but she was determined to maintain a positive outlook. “I feel like I’m in a good mental state,” she said. “Obviously, this isn’t how I wanted my world championships to go or the first podium training or whatever. But I’m still being very grateful and keeping a positive attitude.”

For Rivera, simply being at Worlds is a meaningful milestone after last year’s disappointment. In August 2025, she won her first senior U.S. all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, finishing ahead of Leanne Wong and putting herself in contention for a place on the four-member American team for the World Championships in Jakarta. However, she rolled her ankle before the selection camp, scheduled for September 30 and October 1 in Crossville, Tennessee.

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After consulting her doctor and coaches, she decided to withdraw rather than risk competing while injured. Now, a year later, Rivera is preparing for her long-awaited Worlds debut with another ankle issue to manage. However, Rivera’s ambitions extend beyond a World Championships debut, with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics firmly in her sights.

Hezly Rivera sets her sights on LA28

At 16, Rivera made her Olympic debut at Paris 2024 as the youngest member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team. Alongside Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, she helped Team USA win the women’s team gold medal, earning her first Olympic title. Rivera competed on uneven bars and balance beam during the qualification round but did not participate in the team final or qualify for an individual final. Now, she hopes to build on that experience and earn more opportunities on the Olympic stage.

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Looking ahead to LA28, Rivera has spoken about wanting to compete at the World Championships in 2025, 2026 and 2027 before returning to the Olympics. She also wants to establish herself among the world’s best gymnasts, saying, “I also really want to be one of the best in the world, so I’m continuing to work on that and just to work hard in the gym.”

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She has also expressed her desire to win major championships, adding, “I’d also like to compete at Championships and possibly get first place, you know, just win Championships.” Speaking to NBC Sports before the 2026 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Rivera made it clear that she still has plenty she wants to achieve at the Olympics. Reflecting on her goals for Los Angeles, she described them as “unfinished business” and said she hoped to win another Olympic team medal, an individual all-around medal and medals on multiple apparatuses.

For now, Rivera’s immediate focus is on making the most of her first World Championships opportunity.