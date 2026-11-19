Remember the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, when Rhys McClenaghan’s dream of winning an Olympic medal fell apart in just 10 seconds? The Irish gymnast lost his grip on the pommel horse and fell during his final routine, finishing seventh. It was a heartbreaking moment for McClenaghan and his coach, Luke Carson, who later admitted, “I felt like a part of my soul died that day.” However, the two refused to give up. They went on to win two consecutive World Championship titles in 2022 and 2023, three European titles and Commonwealth gold before McClenaghan finally achieved his Olympic dream in Paris in 2024. But now, after 12 years of working together, Carson has stepped away from high-performance coaching, bringing their successful partnership to an end.

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On November 18, Gymnastics Ireland confirmed that Carson had stepped away from high-performance coaching and parted ways with the organisation. He had served as the high-performance coach and overseen Ireland’s Olympic programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The national body thanked him “for his hard work and dedication” and recognised what they had achieved together.

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“We are incredibly proud of the achievements delivered through our working relationship with Luke over the past 10 years,” Gymnastics Ireland said. “The most notable of which being Rhys McClenaghan’s historic gold in Paris 2024.”

Although the announcement came as a surprise, Carson had spoken about some of the personal and professional pressures behind his coaching career just a few months earlier.

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In an interview with The Irish News in July 2026, Carson admitted that he felt unsettled after the Paris Olympics. Winning gold had been the goal he and McClenaghan had spent years working towards, and reaching it left him wondering what should come next. He also spoke about the time his demanding schedule had taken away from his family life, particularly his wife and two children. “I wanted to spend more time with my family; I wanted to try and recoup some of that time I had missed,” Carson said.

He also described the intensity with which he approached coaching, explaining that he was almost borderline obsessive when working towards a goal. He admitted that the pressure was taking a toll, saying, “that intensity is slowly burning me away.” However, these comments came during an interview in July, when he and McClenaghan had agreed to continue working towards the LA 2028 Olympics. Carson has not publicly given a specific reason for his November departure.

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Gymnastics Ireland has already announced changes to its men’s coaching team. Conor McGovern will join national coach Sergey Sizhanov, with the pair guiding the programme towards LA 2028 and beyond. McClenaghan will remain a specific focus of the new coaching team, while the organization has said its new training programme was developed in consultation with him and other gymnasts targeting the next Olympics. But the new coaching setup marks the end of a partnership that began more than a decade ago.

How Carson helped McClenaghan become an Olympic champion

Carson began coaching McClenaghan in 2014, when the gymnast was just a teenager. He recognised his potential early and developed a 10-year plan to help him become an Olympic champion. Their first major breakthrough came in 2018, when McClenaghan won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, representing Northern Ireland. He followed that achievement with European Championship gold, becoming the first Irish gymnast to win the continental title.

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The pair continued making history as McClenaghan claimed bronze at the 2019 World Championships, becoming Ireland’s first artistic gymnast to win a medal at the competition. He then went on to win back-to-back World Championship titles in 2022 and 2023. Another two European gold medals followed in 2023 and 2024, adding to his first title from 2018.

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However, the biggest moment of their partnership arrived at the Paris 2024 Olympics. After the disappointment in Tokyo, McClenaghan delivered a superb pommel horse routine to win gold, making history as Ireland’s first Olympic gymnastics champion. The victory also completed his career Grand Slam, with titles at the Olympic Games, World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Reflecting on their 12-year journey, Carson described their relationship as a “uniquely wonderful dynamic.” He also explained that they had to create their own path because there was no established system or blueprint for them to follow. Looking back at everything they achieved, he said he could finally recognise the magnitude of their success and feel enormous pride in what they had accomplished against the odds.

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McClenaghan now faces a new coaching arrangement as he prepares for another Olympic campaign. His return to competition in 2026 was not easy following surgery on a long-standing shoulder problem. He finished sixth at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and seventh at the European Championships before missing the pommel horse final at the World Championships in October. With LA 2028 approaching, he will now have to continue his preparations under a new coaching setup. Carson’s next career move, meanwhile, remains unknown.