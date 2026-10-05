Olympic Gold Medalist Dies at 60 After Making History for Soviet Gymnastics

Remember the 1988 Seoul Olympics, when Vladimir Gogoladze helped the Soviet Union win the men’s artistic gymnastics team gold and became an Olympic champion at just 22 years old. The Tbilisi-born gymnast was also part of a historic moment in the sport, performing the first triple back somersault at the Olympic Games. Nearly four decades after that memorable achievement, the gymnastics world is now mourning Gogoladze, who has passed away at the age of 60.

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On October 4, the Georgian National Olympic Committee confirmed Gogoladze’s death and paid tribute to the Olympic champion. “The National Olympic Committee of Georgia is deeply saddened by the passing of Olympic champion and renowned gymnast Vladimir Gogoladze,” the committee said in a statement.

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Gogoladze’s cause of death has not been publicly revealed. His funeral is scheduled to take place on October 6 in Tbilisi, where he was born. His death brings the story of a gymnast who made history on one of the biggest stages in sport to a close.

Born in Tbilisi in 1966, Gogoladze began making his mark in gymnastics before reaching the senior stage. At the 1984 World Youth Championships, he won gold on floor exercise and horizontal bar, along with silver in the all-around. The following year, he stepped into senior competition. At the 1985 European Championships, Gogoladze won bronze in both the all-around and parallel bars.

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He also collected silver in the all-around at the Soviet Championships that year. In 1986, he added another major title by winning horizontal bar at the USSR People’s Sports Contest. But the biggest moment of his career came at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Representing the Soviet Union, Gogoladze helped the men’s gymnastics team win Olympic gold.

He also became part of gymnastics history by performing the first triple back somersault in Olympic competition on floor exercise. Two gymnastics elements were later named after him. Gogoladze continued competing after his Olympic triumph. His final years as an elite gymnast included appearances at Soviet competitions in 1989, where he won silver on parallel bars and bronze in the all-around at the Soviet Cup. That year also brought a major setback.

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Gogoladze and Olympic teammate Dmitry Bilozerchev were removed from the Soviet team for the 1989 World Championships after missing training during a two-day drinking binge. His competitive career eventually came to an end. After leaving competitive gymnastics, Gogoladze moved to the United States and settled in Ohio. He remained closely connected to the sport as a coach and was later associated with Gymnastics World in Ohio.

Now, nearly 40 years after his Olympic triumph, Gogoladze is being remembered as one of the gymnasts who helped make history on the Seoul stage. The heartbreaking news comes after another Olympic gymnast lost his life earlier this year.

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Another Olympian dies at 41 after injury-plagued career

On May 26, French Olympic gymnast Gaël Da Silva died at the age of 41 after being involved in a fatal road accident. However, the circumstances of the crash have not been publicly disclosed. Born on December 30, 1984, in Vaulx-en-Velin, France, Da Silva spent years fighting through injuries before finally reaching the Olympic stage and earning a European Championship medal. His path to the Olympics was not easy.

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Da Silva suffered a serious motorcycle accident in 2004 that left him with major injuries to his right leg. He was unable to compete at the 2004 Athens Olympics, but he returned to gymnastics after rehabilitation and continued chasing his Olympic dream. His comeback eventually put him in contention for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. However, just three days before the French team was due to leave for Beijing, Da Silva tore the ACL in his right knee during training.

The injury ended his Olympic hopes for a second time and forced him to miss the Games. Da Silva did not give up. He continued competing and finally made his Olympic debut at the 2012 London Games. Representing France, he helped the men’s team finish eighth in the team competition. He also competed in the floor exercise, finishing 10th in qualification and missing out on a place in the final.

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Da Silva retired from competitive gymnastics in 2013 but remained connected to the sport. He later worked as a technical sales representative for Gymnova, a company specializing in gymnastics equipment. Away from gymnastics, Da Silva built a family life with his wife, Camille Schmutz, who was also a former French Olympic gymnast. The couple had three children. His death at 41 marked another painful loss for the gymnastics community in 2026.